'She Steals All Her Ideas From Others': Meghan Markle Ridiculed for Launching New 'Confessions of a Female Founder' Podcast

“I’m so excited to share with you something else I’ve been working on: 'Confessions of a Female Founder,' my new podcast with @lemonadamedia!” she began the announcement via Instagram.

“I’ve been having candid conversations with amazing women who have turned dreams into realities, and scaled small ideas into massively successful businesses. They’re opening up, sharing their tips, tricks (and tumbles), and letting me pick their brains as I build out my own business, As ever. It has been absolutely eye-opening, inspiring…and fun! (Because what’s the point if we can’t have some fun on this wild adventure?). First episode is April 8th!” added the mother-of-two, whose former Spotify podcast, “Archetypes,” was canceled in 2023.