'She Steals All Her Ideas From Others': Meghan Markle Ridiculed for Launching New 'Confessions of a Female Founder' Podcast
Meghan Markle’s new podcast may not be the success she's hoping for.
After announcing the launch of “Confessions of a Female Founder” on Thursday, March 13, the Duchess of Sussex, 43, was slammed for the new venture.
“I’m so excited to share with you something else I’ve been working on: 'Confessions of a Female Founder,' my new podcast with @lemonadamedia!” she began the announcement via Instagram.
“I’ve been having candid conversations with amazing women who have turned dreams into realities, and scaled small ideas into massively successful businesses. They’re opening up, sharing their tips, tricks (and tumbles), and letting me pick their brains as I build out my own business, As ever. It has been absolutely eye-opening, inspiring…and fun! (Because what’s the point if we can’t have some fun on this wild adventure?). First episode is April 8th!” added the mother-of-two, whose former Spotify podcast, “Archetypes,” was canceled in 2023.
In response to her message, critics of the former senior royal called her unqualified to discuss business.
“Meghan’s confessions: 1. I don't have an original idea. 2. I throw women under the bus in the guise of being a feminist. 3. It's easy to manipulate a dim-wit Prince by love-bombing him. He married me after all. 4. I learned all about deception and bullying from my dad, sis & bro,” one hater ranted, while another echoed, “Her confessions — she steals all ideas from others.”
“This is hilarious! She hasn't even sold a jar of jam but she does a podcast about what it means to be a businesswoman,” a third individual stated, while a fourth said, “I hope Prince William puts an end to her BS.”
“I can't stand the sight of her! The only thing she accomplished was marrying higher!” one more wrote of Prince Harry's wife.
As OK! previously reported, on top of her new podcast being rejected, viewers have also criticized her new Netflix show, With Love, Meghan.
After People published a report where staffers said Meghan was "friendly and approachable" while filming the series, British broadcaster and photographer Helena Chard discussed how the brunette beauty is trying to fight back against the backlash by allegedly planting positive stories in the media.
"Meghan is desperate to receive accolades and public approval," she told Fox News Digital. "She longs to be perceived as the best thing since sliced bread. Her aim, with the help of certain publications, is to revamp her character and change the public’s perception. Let’s face it, she, along with Netflix, needs bums on seats and future bustling sales."
Chard continued: "The public has a long memory of Meghan’s behavior, the hurt and upset caused to the royal family. Meghan hasn’t redeemed herself… If anything, she has shown a passive-aggressive side to the public as she clings to her royal title."
The journalist singled out People for their story, saying, "The exclusive article highlighting Meghan Markle’s impeccable behavior towards the crew is opportunely placed."