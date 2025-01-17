'Inauthentic Ambulance Chasers': Candace Owens Mocks Meghan Markle for Wildfire Assistance
Candace Owens has never been one to be shy about her opinions, so it’s no surprise she’s coming after Meghan Markle for her efforts in assisting after the Pacific Palisades wildfires ravaged throughout the area.
"She stooped down and she picked up the lid of a plastic bin," Owens remarked on TikTok on January 14. "And that's how I knew my girl was real, and I just want to thank Meghan for doing that. It's very helpful for her to stoop down and do that."
Owens reiterated that if anyone saw “plastic bins” around that needed to be picked up, they should “hit up your girl” Meghan.
"I really just got such a chuckle out of that description,” the “Candace Owens” podcast host remarked. “It's just such… nonsense. Nobody cares. Send money, send food, it's about what these people need.”
- Kelly Osbourne Slams Celebrities for Using 'Other People's Pain and Suffering' as a 'Photo-Op' Amid L.A. Wildfires: 'It's Disturbing'
- Bethenny Frankel Admits She's A 'Flawed Person,' Apologizes For Criticizing Meghan Markle Ahead Of Interview
- Candace Owens Claims 'Brat' Blake Lively Will Lose Lawsuit Against Justin Baldoni: She's 'Not a Good Person'
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
The controversial conservative figurehead explained that people need “donations,” “a place to live” and “hotels" to stay at.
“That's not to say they aren't doing that, I'm sure perhaps they are in the background, but I just don't understand this visit,” Owens added. Owens also mocked Meghan deciding to postpone her Netflix show due to the wildfires.
"Meghan, our duchess, has decided that she's going to push the Netflix series, the one that we showed you of her cooking, it’s so relatable,” Owens stated. "She felt that maybe it would not be relatable at this time to see her cooking in a mansion that belongs to one of her friends and inviting over her rich and fabulous people as she gets honey out of the garden and presents perfect Martha Stewart-looking cakes.”
The political pundit continued mocking Meghan, adding how “devastating” it was that she pushed back her show.
In a statement to Newsweek, Owens bashed Meghan and Prince Harry, claiming she” “agrees” with the “general public sentiment that Meghan and Harry are inauthentic ambulance chasers."
Owens was not the only one to criticize Meghan and Harry for their wildfire response.
As OK! reported, Megyn Kelly called the couple “absolute cretins” who decided to “interject themselves into the devastation in Los Angeles.”
Actress Justine Bateman bashed them as well, echoing Owens’ sentiments about the pair being “ambulance chasers.”
“What a repulsive ‘photo op’ they achieved,” Bateman wrote on social media platform X on January 11. “They are ‘touring the damage?' Are they politicians now? They don’t live here; they are tourists. Disaster Tourists.”