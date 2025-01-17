or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Meghan Markle
OK LogoNEWS

'Inauthentic Ambulance Chasers': Candace Owens Mocks Meghan Markle for Wildfire Assistance

Composite photo of Meghan Markle, Prince Harry and Candace Owens
Source: MEGA

Candace Owens called Meghan Markle and Prince Harry 'inauthentic ambulance chasers.'

By:

Jan. 17 2025, Published 1:02 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Candace Owens has never been one to be shy about her opinions, so it’s no surprise she’s coming after Meghan Markle for her efforts in assisting after the Pacific Palisades wildfires ravaged throughout the area.

Article continues below advertisement
Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Candace Owens
Source: @realcandaceowens/Instagram

Candace Owens took to TikTok to slam Meghan Markle.

Article continues below advertisement

"She stooped down and she picked up the lid of a plastic bin," Owens remarked on TikTok on January 14. "And that's how I knew my girl was real, and I just want to thank Meghan for doing that. It's very helpful for her to stoop down and do that."

Owens reiterated that if anyone saw “plastic bins” around that needed to be picked up, they should “hit up your girl” Meghan.

"I really just got such a chuckle out of that description,” the “Candace Owens” podcast host remarked. “It's just such… nonsense. Nobody cares. Send money, send food, it's about what these people need.”

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle
Source: MEGA

Meghan Markle postponed her Netflix show due to the Pacific Palisades wildfires.

MORE ON:
Meghan Markle

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

The controversial conservative figurehead explained that people need “donations,” “a place to live” and “hotels" to stay at.

“That's not to say they aren't doing that, I'm sure perhaps they are in the background, but I just don't understand this visit,” Owens added. Owens also mocked Meghan deciding to postpone her Netflix show due to the wildfires.

"Meghan, our duchess, has decided that she's going to push the Netflix series, the one that we showed you of her cooking, it’s so relatable,” Owens stated. "She felt that maybe it would not be relatable at this time to see her cooking in a mansion that belongs to one of her friends and inviting over her rich and fabulous people as she gets honey out of the garden and presents perfect Martha Stewart-looking cakes.”

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Candace Owens
Source: @realcandaceowens/Instagram

Candace Owens mocked Meghan Markle for postponing her Netflix show.

Article continues below advertisement

The political pundit continued mocking Meghan, adding how “devastating” it was that she pushed back her show.

In a statement to Newsweek, Owens bashed Meghan and Prince Harry, claiming she” “agrees” with the “general public sentiment that Meghan and Harry are inauthentic ambulance chasers."

Owens was not the only one to criticize Meghan and Harry for their wildfire response.

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle
Source: MEGA

Megyn Kelly and Justine Bateman also came after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle for their wildfire response.

As OK! reported, Megyn Kelly called the couple “absolute cretins” who decided to “interject themselves into the devastation in Los Angeles.”

Actress Justine Bateman bashed them as well, echoing Owens’ sentiments about the pair being “ambulance chasers.”

“What a repulsive ‘photo op’ they achieved,” Bateman wrote on social media platform X on January 11. “They are ‘touring the damage?' Are they politicians now? They don’t live here; they are tourists. Disaster Tourists.”

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.