Jimmy Fallon Roasts Mitch McConnell's Medical Mystery With Reflecting Pool Joke

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Jimmy Fallon found a Washington punchline in a national monument’s maintenance problem. During his July 14 monologue on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, the host joked about the latest round of repairs to the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool, using the drained landmark to needle Sen. Mitch McConnell amid ongoing speculation about the Kentucky Republican’s medical absence.

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Source: MEGA Jimmy Fallon compared the reflecting pool repairs to the senator’s medical procedures.

“The Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool has been drained again for another round of repairs,” Fallon told his audience. “There’s a full drainage. There’s plug swaps, de-venting, re-coating, leak sealing, a flapper valve replacement,” he continued. “Oh, I’m sorry,” Fallon interjected. “Those are procedures given to Mitch McConnell.”

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A Late-Night Health Joke

Source: MEGA The host referenced Mitch McConnell's ongoing recovery from a fall.

Fallon also brought McConnell into a separate joke about guest Matt Damon’s new Christopher Nolan film, The Odyssey. “In this film, Odysseus goes on a grueling 20-year journey,” Fallon said, joking that the journey is so long Damon starts out looking like himself and ends up looking like McConnell. The jokes came as McConnell, 84, remains away from the Senate floor following a medical episode at his home last month. According to a written statement from the senator, he was taken to the hospital after a fall, was “briefly unconscious,” and later dealt with “a mild case of pneumonia” while recovering. McConnell said he did not suffer a concussion, broken bones, or “a heart attack or a stroke.”

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Speculation Around His Condition

Source: MEGA A new photo of Mitch McConnell drew speculation about his condition.

McConnell’s team released a photo July 12 in an attempt to quiet rumors about his condition, but it only intensified scrutiny online. In the image, McConnell appeared to be holding Sunday’s print edition of The Washington Post, with visible bruising on his left hand. The photo was met with skepticism on social media, including claims it may have used AI and calls for video proof of his recovery. Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear also raised questions, saying he wanted direct contact from McConnell and would consider appointing a replacement to the Senate. That possibility could trigger a state constitutional fight, since Republicans passed a law intended to limit the Democratic governor’s appointment power.

Elaine Chao Adds to the Mystery

Source: MEGA Elaine Chao's public appearance added to questions surrounding the senator.