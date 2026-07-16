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Rep. Ilhan Omar Not Convinced by Mitch McConnell Hospital Photo as She Urges Senator to Retire Amid Health Woes: 'It All Sounds Alarming'

Composite photo of Ilhan Omar and Mitch McConnell.
Source: MEGA

Minnesota Congresswoman Ilhan Omar called Mitch McConnell's health situation 'alarming.'

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July 16 2026, Published 4:38 p.m. ET

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Rep. Ilhan Omar isn't buying Mitch McConnell's proof of life photo.

The Democratic congresswoman from Minnesota reacted to the ailing senator's viral hospital picture while out and about in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday, July 15, revealing she's still not convinced that McConnell is fit enough to serve in the Senate.

Speaking to a reporter from TMZ, Omar was asked about ongoing conspiracy theories surrounding McConnell's health and the now-infamous photo of him and wife Elaine Chao posing together in a rehabilitation room.

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Ilhan Omar Says Mitch McConnell Hospital Photo 'Looks Like' AI

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Image of Rep. Ilhan Omar claimed a viral proof of life photo of Mitch McConnell 'looked like' AI.
Source: MEGA

Rep. Ilhan Omar claimed a viral proof of life photo of Mitch McConnell 'looked like' AI.

Further fueling speculation, Omar admitted she's suspicious of the photo being artificially edited.

"It certainly looks like it," she said when questioned on whether the image is AI.

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'It All Sounds Alarming'

Image of Rep. Ilhan Omar believes government officials shouldn't serve past the average retirement age.
Source: MEGA

Rep. Ilhan Omar believes government officials shouldn't serve past the average retirement age.

Omar went on to list a number of other reasons why she's skeptical about the state of McConnell's well-being, noting: "The fact that he hasn’t been able to speak or have a conversation that can be shared with the public, the fact that his wife has not come out and shared any information, the fact that there was that video of supposedly him being carried out in a stretcher."

"It all sounds alarming," she confessed. "And I think the public is just also really sick of members of Congress who are on a payroll and not showing up to work and often times staying at this job beyond the retirement age for the rest of the Americans that we legislate on behalf of."

Urging McConnell — and seemingly other elderly government officials — to retire, Omar declared, "It shouldn’t be the kind of job where you are constantly being wheeled in a wheelchair."

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Mitch McConnell's Wife Fuels Conspiracy Theories

Image of Mitch McConnell's wife left a rehab center in a trench coat during a record-breaking heat wave.
Source: MEGA

Mitch McConnell's wife left a rehab center in a trench coat during a record-breaking heat wave.

While the viral photo remains the root of rumors, McConnell's wife added even more ammo after she was spotted leaving a Washington, D.C., rehabilitation center on Tuesday, July 14, in dark sunglasses, a face mask and a long trench coat.

Chao's outfit choice provided fresh bait for skeptics and social medial trolls to continue online mockery and speculation, as the layered look was deemed questionable considering a local record-breaking summer heat index of 106°F.

Image of Rep. Ilhan Omar urged Mitch McConnell to retire.
Source: MEGA

Rep. Ilhan Omar urged Mitch McConnell to retire.

Chao has already been the subject of online scrutiny amid her husband's health woes, as many critics questioned why she remained in China for days after McConnell was found "unconscious" in his D.C. home and rushed to a nearby hospital.

After being questioned by reporters, a spokesperson for Chao claimed, "The Senator's health did not warrant an immediate return to the U.S."

"The secretary was on a long-planned trip in China to support her family's philanthropic endeavors. During the trip, she met with a number of people, including the U.S. ambassador," the rep explained.

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