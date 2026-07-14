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Donald Trump Says He Doesn't Know If Mitch McConnell Is 'Fine' After Senator Shares Proof of Life Photo

Composite photo of Mitch McConnell and Donald Trump.
Source: Office of Mitch McConnell; MEGA

Donald Trump said he 'hopes' Mitch McConnell is 'doing fine' despite 'never' being a 'fan' of the senator.

July 14 2026, Published 2:37 p.m. ET

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President Donald Trump stated he had "no idea" how Mitch McConnell is doing when asked by reporters, fueling existing online conspiracy theories about the senator's health.

Following a lengthy media blackout and public speculation, McConnell's office released an update and a photograph of the Kentucky senator.

The update revealed he had been hospitalized for a fall, lost consciousness and subsequently developed pneumonia.

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'I Have No Idea How He's Doing'

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Image of The Office of Mitch McConnell shared a photo of the senator in the hospital alongside his wife.
Source: Office of Mitch McConnell

The Office of Mitch McConnell shared a photo of the senator in the hospital alongside his wife.

The photo showed McConnell in a hospital setting alongside his wife, former Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao, holding a copy of the day's Washington Post.

However, the release prompted skepticism rather than clarity, as prominent voices and social media users demanded a video or unedited metadata to verify the senator's actual condition.

On Air Force One returning from the NATO summit, Trump told reporters, "I have no idea how he's doing," when asked about McConnell's health.

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'I Was Never a Huge Fan'

Image of Donald Trump said he has 'no idea' how Mitch McConnell's recovery is going amid his hospitalization.
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump said he has 'no idea' how Mitch McConnell's recovery is going amid his hospitalization.

Trump confirmed he had not spoken directly to McConnell since the medical emergency, fueling further public speculation regarding the severity of the situation.

In a Monday, July 13, interview with Newsmax, Trump doubled down on his original statement about McConnell before adding a dig, saying, “Well, I don’t hear much. I was, uh, never a huge fan.”

He then launched into grievances regarding McConnell's opposition to the SAVE America Act voter ID legislation, adding, “I hope he’s going to be fine. I — I don’t know if he’s fine, but I certainly hope he’s going to be fine."

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Image of 'I don't know if he's fine,' Donald Trump admitted of Mitch McConnell.
Source: MEGA

'I don't know if he's fine,' Donald Trump admitted of Mitch McConnell.

A feud between the POTUS and the ailing senator exploded after McConnell blamed Trump for the January 6 Capitol insurrection. Trump fired back with a barrage of highly personalized insults, calling McConnell a “dour, sullen and unsmiling political hack” and warning that the Republican Party could "never again be respected" with him at the helm.

During a speech to RNC donors at Mar-a-Lago in April 2021, Trump used vulgar language to describe the senator and criticized him for not defending him during his second impeachment trial.

Image of Mitch McConnell sparked a frenzy of health concerns after being hospitalized last month.
Source: MEGA

Mitch McConnell sparked a frenzy of health concerns after being hospitalized last month.

Meanwhile, several high-profile far-right influencers — such as Laura Loomer and Jason Chaffetz — have called for an unedited video of the retiring Kentucky senator, with some suggesting the photo was AI-generated or a recycled older picture.

Wisconsin Republican Sen. Ron Johnson added to the doubt, saying, “I just heard from some — some other source that was an older photo, so I really don’t know,” before later claiming that he was the victim of “clickbait.”

The intense online scrutiny was intensified by the sudden passing of Sen. Lindsey Graham, which drew greater attention to the stability of Republican Senate seats.

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