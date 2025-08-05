NEWS Jimmy Fallon Secures Late Night Gig Until 2028 Amid Industry Shake-Ups Source: MEGA Jimmy Fallon locked in his NBC deal through 2028 as late-night TV faces cancelations and industry changes. OK! Staff Aug. 5 2025, Published 12:24 p.m. ET

Jimmy Fallon is set to keep his coveted late-night spot at NBC, having signed a lucrative contract extension that runs through 2028. This guarantees that Fallon will continue to host The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon while also leading his new reality series, On Brand, which premieres next month, and making appearances on Password. Fallon's security comes at a time when several nighttime talk shows face scrutiny and changes. CBS recently canceled Stephen Colbert's The Late Show, leading to speculation about potential shake-ups throughout the industry, affecting other underperforming shows.

Source: @jimmyfallon/Instagram Jimmy Fallon’s new reality series 'On Brand' premieres next month.

Both Fallon and fellow NBC host Seth Meyers encountered setbacks, with industry insiders revealing that last year's budget cuts forced Fallon to reduce his show from five days a week to four. Fallon now airs new episodes from Monday to Thursday, with a repeat airing on Fridays. Similarly, Meyers' house band was cut to save costs. Recent statistics highlight the challenges faced by late-night shows as audience preferences shift toward social media, particularly among younger viewers. There's a growing perception that nightly talk shows have become overly partisan, favoring Democratic guests and themes.

Source: Mega Stephen Colbert’s CBS exit fueled rumors of more late-night shake-ups ahead.

Colbert announced last month that CBS would pull the plug on his show, leaving a bitter aftertaste as it coincided with his criticisms of the network for settling a $16 million defamation suit involving President Donald Trump during a company merger. Trump added his perspective on Truth Social, stating, "The reason he (Colbert) was fired was a pure lack of TALENT, and the fact that this deficiency was costing CBS $50 Million Dollars a year in losses — And it was only going to get WORSE!" Trump continued by hinting at potential firings of other late-night hosts, including "the weak, and very insecure, Jimmy Fallon."

Source: @jimmyfallon/Instagram Jimmy Fallon avoids discussing politics, an insider said.

A recent NewsBusters survey revealed that 99 percent of political guests appearing on late-night talk shows from January to June were left-leaning, with the five main hosts — Colbert, Fallon, Meyers, Jimmy Kimmel and The Daily Show — hosting a total of 106 liberal guests compared to just one conservative voice. Interestingly, Fallon had no political guests during the study period, with the exception of an interview with Trump in September 2016, where he famously ruffled Trump's hair, sparking widespread media attention. A television insider noted, "I think he must still have PTSD from that," emphasizing Fallon's politically middle-ground approach.

Despite this trend, Fallon recently booked Fox News' late-night host Greg Gutfeld for an upcoming Thursday show and welcomed Barstool Sports' Dave Portnoy, known for his conservative views, on-air. An insider remarked, "Jimmy is more motivated by entertaining his viewers than political point scoring. He knows the importance of digital-first content."

Source: Mega Donald Trump previously called Jimmy Fallon 'weak and insecure.'