or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > jimmy kimmel
OK LogoNEWS

Jimmy Kimmel Calls Out Ridiculous 'Lies' Surrounding Stephen Colbert's Cancelation

jimmy kimmel calls out lies about stephen colbert cancelation
Source: MEGA

Jimmy Kimmel slammed CBS for the 'lies' behind Stephen Colbert’s 'Late Show' cancellation

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Oct. 23 2025, Published 7:37 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Jimmy Kimmel isn’t holding back.

The late-night host slammed CBS for the “ridiculous lies” surrounding Stephen Colbert’s Late Show cancelation, calling out the network’s claims as pure nonsense.

Article continues below advertisement
image of Jimmy Kimmel defended Stephen Colbert after his show got canceled.
Source: @TeamCoco/Youtube

Jimmy Kimmel defended Stephen Colbert after his show got canceled.

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Article continues below advertisement

During his appearance on Ted Danson’s podcast "Where Everybody Knows Your Name" on Tuesday, October 21, Kimmel made it clear that viewers may never know the real reason behind the decision — but he’s convinced there’s more to the story.

Danson asked if Paramount, which owns CBS, might have pulled the plug as a political move — essentially a “quid pro quo” — by firing a prominent Donald Trump critic to get the administration’s approval for its merger plans.

Article continues below advertisement
image of Jimmy Kimmel said CBS’ financial explanation doesn't make sense.
Source: MEGA

Jimmy Kimmel said CBS’ financial explanation doesn't make sense.

Article continues below advertisement

“We don’t know for sure,” Kimmel admitted. “What I do know for sure is that some of the information that has been released by the people who let him go can’t possibly be true. There’s no way he’s losing $40 million a year.”

“There’s no way it’s even close to that,” Kimmel added. “I know how finances of late-night television shows work, and it’s just ridiculous. It doesn’t make any sense at all.”

Article continues below advertisement
Source: Team Coco/YouTube
Article continues below advertisement

Kimmel made it clear he’s not buying CBS’ spin.

“So, when you hear things that are obviously lies, you have to assume that there are more lies behind it. And that’s what I think,” he said.

Paramount reportedly canceled The Late Show after Colbert called them out for paying a $16 million settlement to Trump while seeking the administration’s approval to merge with Skydance Media. The company insisted the decision, which was announced in July and will take effect in 2026, was purely financial, calling it a “challenging backdrop in late night.”

MORE ON:
jimmy kimmel

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement
image of 'The Late Show with Stephen Colbert' will end in May 2026.
Source: @ColbertLateShow/Youtube

'The Late Show with Stephen Colbert' will end in May 2026.

Article continues below advertisement

This isn’t the first time Kimmel’s name has been tied to controversy lately. Weeks earlier, he addressed the backlash over his remarks about Charlie Kirk’s murder — comments that temporarily got his show suspended.

At a Bloomberg Screentime event on October 8, Kimmel said his words had been “maliciously mischaracterized” by “right-wing media networks.”

Article continues below advertisement

“I didn’t think there was a big problem,” Kimmel said. “I just saw it as distortion on the part of some of the right-wing media networks and I was — I aimed to correct it.”

When asked at what point he knew it had become serious, Kimmel quipped, “I think when they pulled the show off the air,” drawing laughter from the crowd.

Article continues below advertisement
image of Jimmy Kimmel faced his own controversy after making remarks about Charlie Kirk’s death.
Source: @TeamCoco/Youtube

Jimmy Kimmel faced his own controversy after making remarks about Charlie Kirk’s death.

Article continues below advertisement

The controversy stemmed from Kimmel’s September 15 monologue, days after Kirk, 31, was shot dead while speaking at Utah Valley University.

“We hit some new lows over the weekend, with the MAGA gang desperately trying to characterize this kid who murdered Charlie Kirk as anything other than one of them, and doing everything they can to score political points from it,” Kimmel said at the time.

He appeared to be pointing fingers at Trump, Vice President J.D. Vance and others for blaming the “radical left” for Kirk’s assassination.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.