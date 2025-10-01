Jimmy Kimmel Trolls Donald Trump Alongside Late-Night Legends Seth Meyers and Stephen Colbert After Suspension Drama: Photo
Oct. 1 2025, Published 1:27 p.m. ET
Jimmy Kimmel isn't holding back when it comes to trolling Donald Trump despite his talk show getting suspended by ABC last month.
The famed comedian took to Instagram on Tuesday night, September 30, with a photo of himself posing alongside fellow late-night legends Stephen Colbert and Seth Meyers while on stage at the Brooklyn Academy of Music's Howard Gilman Opera House for a special episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live!.
"Hi Donald!" Kimmel captioned the picture, calling out the president amid the U.S. commander-in-chief's incessant criticism of the television host, as well as his peers Colbert and Meyers.
Kimmel later followed up with another dig at Trump, as he reminded fans to tune into his guest appearance on Colbert's The Late Show.
"Be sure to watch 'NO TALENT' Jimmy Kimmel on Colbert and 'VERY BORING' Stephen Colbert on #KimmelinBrooklyn simultaneously tonight!" Kimmel wrote, quoting the president's past descriptions of the popular comedians.
Kimmel's subtle jabs at Trump come after the POTUS celebrated his late-night show's suspension last month.
"Great News for America: The ratings challenged Jimmy Kimmel Show is CANCELLED. Congratulations to ABC for finally having the courage to do what had to be done. Kimmel has ZERO talent, and worse ratings than even Colbert, if that’s possible. That leaves Jimmy [Fallon] and Seth, two total losers, on Fake News NBC. Their ratings are also horrible. Do it NBC!!! President DJT," Trump penned via Truth Social.
ABC ultimately allowed Jimmy Kimmel Live! to return to television six days after abruptly pulling the show from air — and nothing stopped the late-night host from continuing to shoot daggers at the president.
During Kimmel's second episode back post-suspension, he shared a Truth Social post from Trump of the president criticizing ABC's decision to allow someone "who's not funny" to return to TV.
"You can't believe they gave me my job back? I can't believe we gave you your job back. We're even!" Kimmel quipped in reference to Trump getting re-elected last November.
Kimmel additionally responded to Trump's claims about the comedian putting "the network in jeopardy."
"Who puts the network in jeopardy? You hear that? There’s the threat again! This time, straight from FCC-biscuit’s mouth," the late-night host snubbed.
"Only Donald Trump would try to prove he wasn’t threatening ABC by threatening ABC. And you almost have to feel sorry for the people who work for him who try to clean up the messes," Kimmel continued.
He declared: "I don’t like bullies. I played the clarinet high school, okay? I just don’t like it. Donald Trump is an old-fashioned '80s movie-style bully, taking your lunch and money."
"Rooting for this bully, I don’t care what side you're on, it’s like rooting for Biff from Back to the Future. Literally, Donald Trump was the model for Biff in Back to the Future and this is who people are cheering for. I don’t know about you, I’m with Marty McFly," Kimmel concluded.