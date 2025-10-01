Jimmy Kimmel Recalls Moment He Learned ABC Pulled His Show Off TV: 'I Thought It Was Over'

Article continues below advertisement

Source: CBS Jimmy Kimmel joined Stephen Colbert's late-night show to address his own show's suspension.

"It was about 3:00 [p.m.]. We tape our show at 4:30. I’m in my office, typing away as I usually do. I get a phone call, it’s ABC. They say they want to talk to me. This is unusual," he recalled of Wednesday afternoon, September 17. Kimmel quipped: "As far as I knew, they didn’t even know I was doing a show previous to this, so I have like five people who work in my office with me, so the only private place to go is the bathroom."

Source: CBS Stephen Colbert also dealt with CBS making the decision to cut his show next year.

"So I go into the bathroom. And I’m on the phone with the ABC executives and they say, 'Listen, we wanna take the temperature down. We’re concerned about what you’re gonna say tonight and we decided that the best route is to take the show off the air tonight,'" Kimmel continued, as the audience at Colbert's late-night show unanimously booed. "That’s what I said. I started booing," he joked. "I said I don’t think that’s a good idea, and they said, 'Well, we think it’s a good idea.' And then there was a vote and I lost the vote."

Source: CBS Jimmy Kimmel's show was pulled from TV just moments before they started recording.

After taking the call from the bathroom, Kimmel comedically noted he "put [his] pants back on" and walked back into his office to inform some staffers of the bad news. "I called in some of the executive producers, and there were about nine people in there, and I said, 'They’re pulling the show off the air,'" he recounted.

Following the meeting, Kimmel admitted his wife told him he looked "whiter than Jim Gaffigan" because he "thought that it’s over." "I was like, I’m never coming back on the air," he believed.

Jimmy Kimmel Was Chased by Paparazzi After Show's Suspension

Source: CBS Jimmy Kimmel said paparazzi were following him after news broke about his show's suspension.