Jimmy Kimmel Cracks Up Over 'Delusional' Donald Trump's Odd 'It's Not Hole Milk' Speech

Article continues below advertisement

Jimmy Kimmel couldn't keep a straight face while discussing Donald Trump's Wednesday, January 14, meeting in the Oval Office to sign the Whole Milk for Healthy Kids Act. The bill reversed a policy that banned whole milk from being served in U.S. schools. "This morning, I read that Trump was holding an MLK event in the Oval Office. It turned out it wasn’t about MLK," the comedian shared in his Jimmy Kimmel Live! monologue. "It was about M-I-L-K."

Article continues below advertisement

Donald Trump Clarifies 'It's Not Hole Milk'

Source: @jimmykimmellive/youtube Jimmy Kimmel laughed when recounting how Donald Trump felt the need to clarify 'whole milk' is spelled with a 'w.'

The late-night show then played a clip from the gathering, which showed the president, 79, sitting at his desk with a bottle of milk. "You see that beautiful milk? That’s what we're here for. We're going to be discussing milk and whole milk. We have some milk here," he said, claiming it had been there for five days. "Whether you’re a Democrat or a Republican, whole milk is right."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: mega 'Whether you’re a Democrat or a Republican, whole milk is right,' the president declared at the meeting.

The POTUS then oddly added, "It’s actually a legal definition, whole milk, and it’s whole with a 'w' for those of you that have a problem. That's right. It’s not 'hole' milk. It’s 'whole' milk."

Article continues below advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Source: @jimmykimmellive/youtube Kimmel made fun of the president on the Wednesday, January 14, episode of his late-night snow.

Kimmel was in disbelief that Trump felt the need to spell out "whole." "Does he think that we think that milk comes from a hole?" he asked. "I mean, if there’s milk coming from your hole, you either need to get to a doctor or a farm." "So then, after a nice glass of warm milk that was on his desk for five days, it was time for a little nap. He’s getting good at nodding at the right times, right?" he continued, playing a clip in which Trump appeared to doze off as a woman talked.

Article continues below advertisement

The Comedian Labels the President 'Delusional'

Source: @jimmykimmellive/youtube The comedian referred to the POTUS as 'delusional.'

Elsewhere in his monologue, Kimmel highlighted how a new report revealed that in Lindsey Graham's testimony over the 2020 election drama, the senator stated he "repeatedly told Trump he lost the election in 2020 but he refused to accept it." "If you told him martians came and stole votes, he'd be inclined to believe it," Graham explained. The comedian went on to call Trump "delusional."

Article continues below advertisement

Donald Trump Wants Jimmy Kimmel's Show Canceled

Source: mega Trump celebrated Kimmel's show being suspended in 2025.