Jimmy Kimmel Cracks Up Over 'Delusional' Donald Trump's Odd 'It's Not Hole Milk' Speech
Jan. 15 2026, Published 3:02 p.m. ET
Jimmy Kimmel couldn't keep a straight face while discussing Donald Trump's Wednesday, January 14, meeting in the Oval Office to sign the Whole Milk for Healthy Kids Act. The bill reversed a policy that banned whole milk from being served in U.S. schools.
"This morning, I read that Trump was holding an MLK event in the Oval Office. It turned out it wasn’t about MLK," the comedian shared in his Jimmy Kimmel Live! monologue. "It was about M-I-L-K."
Donald Trump Clarifies 'It's Not Hole Milk'
The late-night show then played a clip from the gathering, which showed the president, 79, sitting at his desk with a bottle of milk.
"You see that beautiful milk? That’s what we're here for. We're going to be discussing milk and whole milk. We have some milk here," he said, claiming it had been there for five days. "Whether you’re a Democrat or a Republican, whole milk is right."
The POTUS then oddly added, "It’s actually a legal definition, whole milk, and it’s whole with a 'w' for those of you that have a problem. That's right. It’s not 'hole' milk. It’s 'whole' milk."
Kimmel was in disbelief that Trump felt the need to spell out "whole."
"Does he think that we think that milk comes from a hole?" he asked. "I mean, if there’s milk coming from your hole, you either need to get to a doctor or a farm."
"So then, after a nice glass of warm milk that was on his desk for five days, it was time for a little nap. He’s getting good at nodding at the right times, right?" he continued, playing a clip in which Trump appeared to doze off as a woman talked.
The Comedian Labels the President 'Delusional'
Elsewhere in his monologue, Kimmel highlighted how a new report revealed that in Lindsey Graham's testimony over the 2020 election drama, the senator stated he "repeatedly told Trump he lost the election in 2020 but he refused to accept it."
"If you told him martians came and stole votes, he'd be inclined to believe it," Graham explained.
The comedian went on to call Trump "delusional."
Donald Trump Wants Jimmy Kimmel's Show Canceled
While Kimmel was never a fan of Trump, the stars' animosity heightened after the former's show was temporarily suspended in September 2025 for the comments he made about Charlie Kirk's murder.
"Great News for America: The ratings challenged Jimmy Kimmel Show is CANCELLED," the commander-in-chief falsely tweeted after news broke. "Congratulations to ABC for finally having the courage to do what had to be done. Kimmel has ZERO talent, and worse ratings than even [Stephen] Colbert, if that’s possible."
Kimmel's show was reinstated after one week.