Dozy Don at It Again! President Trump Can't Stay Awake During Bill Signing After Crediting Milk for 'Acing' His Cognitive Tests
Jan. 15 2026, Published 11:19 a.m. ET
Donald Trump again found himself unable to keep his eyes open during business hours.
The 79-year-old president was caught nodding off in his chair in the Oval Office on Wednesday, January 14, at a signing of the Whole Milk for Healthy Kids Act, where he credited milk for keeping his mind sharp.
"I’ve taken a lot of [tests]," Trump told the room. "I’ve aced every one of them because I drink milk."
This latest incident of the POTUS falling asleep during a meeting comes as he continues to deny allegations that he's not mentally fit to lead, with some questioning whether he could have dementia.
Trump ranted about the concerns about his health on January 2, writing on Truth Social, "The White House Doctors have just reported that I am in 'PERFECT HEALTH,' and that I 'ACED' (Meaning, was correct on 100% of the questions asked!), for the third straight time, my Cognitive Examination, something which no other President, or previous Vice President, was willing to take."
Describing one of the tests prior to his second term at a rally in 2024, he told the crowd, "Let me tell you, they always show you the first one — like a giraffe, a tiger, a whale...which one is the whale?
He continued, "Ok… And that goes on for three or four. And then it gets harder, and harder, and harder. And then it’s 'multiply 3,293 times four, divide by three.' They have plenty of tough stuff."
- Donald Trump Claims He Consistently 'Aces' Cognitive Tests Because He Drinks Milk: Watch
- Donald Trump Abruptly Wakes Up After Dozing Off While Discussing $12 Billion Deal During White House Roundtable: Watch
- Donald Trump Appears to Doze Off During Cabinet Meeting Minutes After Boasting 'I'm Sharper Than I Was 25 Years Ago': Photos
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
'They'll Catch Me With the Blink'
Despite Trump's claims about his mental fitness, he's been captured dozing off on numerous occasions since taking the White House in January 2025 — earning himself the nickname "Dozy Don."
But Trump recently defended himself against claims he's taking public naps, insisting that cameras are simply catching him blinking.
"[My eyes] just close. It’s very relaxing to me," he told the Wall Street Journal in a January 1 profile focused on his health. “Sometimes they’ll take a picture of me blinking, blinking, and they’ll catch me with the blink.”
Reactions to Donald Trump Dozing Off
Social media was quick to comment on the former real estate mogul's "blinking" during Tuesday's policy signing.
One person quipped on X,"This is who they’re telling us is fit to run the country. Wow."
Meanwhile, another shared a photo him touching a young girl in attendance and wrote, "He woke up in time to caress the minor closest to him."
A third added, "Dreaming about those days on the island," referencing the notorious Caribbean island of late s-- offender Jeffrey Epstein, a former friend of the president.