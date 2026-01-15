HEALTH Dozy Don at It Again! President Trump Can't Stay Awake During Bill Signing After Crediting Milk for 'Acing' His Cognitive Tests Source: mega; @Microinteracti1/x Donald Trump appeared to fall asleep during a bill signing in the Oval Office on Tuesday, January 13. Allie Fasanella Jan. 15 2026, Published 11:19 a.m. ET Add OK! on Google

Donald Trump again found himself unable to keep his eyes open during business hours. The 79-year-old president was caught nodding off in his chair in the Oval Office on Wednesday, January 14, at a signing of the Whole Milk for Healthy Kids Act, where he credited milk for keeping his mind sharp. "I’ve taken a lot of [tests]," Trump told the room. "I’ve aced every one of them because I drink milk."

Donald Trump falls asleep and farts in front of two young girls. pic.twitter.com/Elnk0qpa8G — Gandalv (@Microinteracti1) January 14, 2026 Source: @Microinteracti1/x Donald Trump seemingly nodded off at one point.

Source: mega Donald Trump credited drinking milk for his sharp mind.

This latest incident of the POTUS falling asleep during a meeting comes as he continues to deny allegations that he's not mentally fit to lead, with some questioning whether he could have dementia. Trump ranted about the concerns about his health on January 2, writing on Truth Social, "The White House Doctors have just reported that I am in 'PERFECT HEALTH,' and that I 'ACED' (Meaning, was correct on 100% of the questions asked!), for the third straight time, my Cognitive Examination, something which no other President, or previous Vice President, was willing to take."

Source: mega Donald Trump continues to brag about 'acing' cognitive exams.

Describing one of the tests prior to his second term at a rally in 2024, he told the crowd, "Let me tell you, they always show you the first one — like a giraffe, a tiger, a whale...which one is the whale? He continued, "Ok… And that goes on for three or four. And then it gets harder, and harder, and harder. And then it’s 'multiply 3,293 times four, divide by three.' They have plenty of tough stuff."

'They'll Catch Me With the Blink'

Source: mega Donald Trump insisted he just likes to close his eyes during meetings sometimes.

Despite Trump's claims about his mental fitness, he's been captured dozing off on numerous occasions since taking the White House in January 2025 — earning himself the nickname "Dozy Don." But Trump recently defended himself against claims he's taking public naps, insisting that cameras are simply catching him blinking. "[My eyes] just close. It’s very relaxing to me," he told the Wall Street Journal in a January 1 profile focused on his health. “Sometimes they’ll take a picture of me blinking, blinking, and they’ll catch me with the blink.”

Reactions to Donald Trump Dozing Off

Source: mega 'This is who they're telling us is fit to run the country,' one social media user wrote on X.