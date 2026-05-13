NEWS Spencer Pratt Denies Accusations He Stayed at Swanky Hotel and Lied About Living in a Trailer After L.A. Wildfires Destroyed His Mansion Source: mega Spencer Pratt has reportedly been living at the Hotel Bel-Air for security reasons. Allie Fasanella May 13 2026, Published 7:08 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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Spencer Pratt apparently never lived in the Airstream trailer seen in his viral “They not like us” campaign ad, per reports. According to an outlet, The Hills alum, 42, and his family have actually been staying at the luxurious Hotel Bel-Air, where rooms range from $1,050 to $8,090 a night. Responding to the publication, the Los Angeles mayoral candidate said, "I have never told anyone I lived there." But Pratt clearly stated he did while standing in front of the trailer in the aforementioned ad.

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They not like us pic.twitter.com/78hducHDUE — Spencer Pratt (@spencerpratt) April 29, 2026 Source: @spencerpratt/x Spencer Pratt released a campaign ad on April 29.

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Source: @spencerpratt/x 'This is where I live,' the former reality star declared in the ad, as he stood in front of a trailer.

In the April 29 campaign video, he compared his opponents upscale homes to the aluminum trailer sitting on the lot where his house once was before it burned down in the Palisades fire last year. After showing their houses, he declared, "This is where I live. They let my home burn down." Pratt then said, "I know what the consequences of failed leadership are.That's why I'm running for mayor, for my sons and the rest of us Angelenos that want to stop these corrupt politicians from destroying our city." "We are going to get the golden age of Los Angeles back," the father-of-two added.

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'Desperate and Hostile'

Source: mega Spencer Pratt announced his run for mayor earlier this year.

Sources told TMZ that Pratt has been residing at the Hotel Bel-Air for over a month while his wife, Heidi Montag, and their kids are staying in a small seaside city in Santa Barbara County, Calif. The first-time politician told the tabloid that he moved because he's been getting death threats and the hotel has "its own armed security [and] that has become the only option." "The reality is the Bassholes and Ramaniacs are a little bit whacko," he said, referencing his opponents, incumbent Mayor Karen Bass and City Councilwoman Nithya Raman. "And since I destroyed them in the debate, and am surging in the polls, they are getting increasingly desperate and hostile."

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'Karen Bass Let My Home Burn Down'

Source: @spencerpratt/Instagram Spencer Pratt lost his family home in the Palisades wildfire in 2025.

"I can't talk about specific threats, but that lot is ... unsafe now," the former reality TV star insisted. He also responded to the report via X on Wednesday, May 13, writing, "Hey guys, why don’t they wanna talk about why I need a hotel in the first place? Karen Bass let my home burn down. Also 6,000 of my neighbors. NBD." Pratt announced his bid for mayor in January during a protest on the one-year anniversary of the Palisades Fire, where he exclaimed, "The system in Los Angeles isn't struggling, it's fundamentally broken. It is a machine designed to protect the people at the top and the friends they exchange favors with while the rest of us drown in toxic smoke and ash."

Source: mega He's facing off against incumbent Mayor Karen Bass and City Councilwoman Nithya Raman.