Jimmy Kimmel Mocks Spencer Pratt's Mayoral Run

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Jimmy Kimmel derided former reality show star Spencer Pratt’s Los Angeles mayoral campaign during his Jimmy Kimmel Live! opening monologue on Wednesday, May 27, labeling the reality television alumnus "another narcissist looking for attention.” Kimmel strongly argued that "mayor should not be your first job."

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Source: MEGA Jimmy Kimmel dragged Spencer Pratt for running for mayor of L.A. with no political experience.

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The comedian drew direct comparisons to President Donald Trump's transition from reality television to politics. “His profession is to be the screaming jerk on reality shows,” Kimmel said of Pratt. “Now, the difference between Donald Trump and this guy is, Donald Trump actually had a job before he was on a reality show. He wasn’t good at the job. He got all the money for it from his dad. The only thing he was good at was promoting himself, and it turned out that was enough.”

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Source: MEGA People have compared 'The Hills' star to Donald Trump since he also went from reality TV to politics.

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Kimmel blamed Trump’s presidency for paving the way for inexperienced, unqualified reality stars to enter politics. “And, as a result, we are going to have to spend the next three decades digging out of this giant hole he put us in. But this hole now has given birth to Spencer Pratt, who is running for mayor,” he continued. “Mayor should not be your first job,” the comedian jabbed. “The mayor of L.A. is in charge of a $14 billion annual budget. Spencer Pratt is not the person who should be in charge of it.” Kimmel reminded the audience of Pratt's past financial decisions, noting that in 2011, Pratt and his wife, Heidi Montag, blew through a fortune because they thought the world was ending.

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Source: MEGA Spencer Pratt was inspired to run for office after his home burned down in the 2025 wildfires.

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“In 2011, Spencer Pratt and his wife intentionally blew through all their money on purpose. They bought an armored truck. They bought half a million dollars’ worth of Birkin handbags. They bought $1 million of rose quartz. They had parties, and they gave out gifts. He bought a monster truck,” he complained. "Spencer Pratt, right now, his job is selling healing crystals on a website called prattdaddy.com. That alone should be disqualifying," he quipped. He continued: “They spent all their money. They spent $10 million because they believed the world was about to end in a Mayan apocalypse. And then, when there wasn’t the Mayan apocalypse, they had no money and had to move into Spencer’s parents’ house.”

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Source: MEGA Jimmy Kimmel called out Spencer Pratt's mismanged spending habits.

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After playing a clip where Pratt modeled his political ambitions after Jesus Christ, Kimmel joked, “Well, I couldn’t agree more. Jesus Christ. What was Jesus’s message? Was it incarcerate the homeless or was it heal the sick with rose quartz? I’m not sure. Either way, good going, L.A. We did it again.” “That’s the guy 22 percent of you want to be mayor of Los Angeles when the Olympics come to town,” he added, calling out his L.A.-based audience. “You gotta be kidding me with this.” Pratt entered the race against incumbent Mayor Karen Bass following the 2025 California wildfires, which destroyed his Pacific Palisades home and allegedly forced him to move into a trailer, despite also allegedly shacking up at the posh Hotel Bel-Air.

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Source: MEGA Spencer Pratt is running against Councilmember Nithya Raman and incumbent Mayor Karen Bass.