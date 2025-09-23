Jimmy Kimmel's Family: Everything to Know About the Late-Night Host's Wife and 4 Kids
Sept. 23 2025, Published 7:05 a.m. ET
Molly McNearney
Jimmy Kimmel and his wife, Molly McNearney, have been together for more than a decade.
The Jimmy Kimmel Live! host and McNearney met in 2004 when she began working on the show as a writer's assistant, per Glamour.
"When I first met him, he insulted me," McNearney told the magazine of their first meeting. "The executive producer brought me into his office and said, 'This is Molly; she's my new assistant.' Jimmy barely looked up from his desk until my EP said, 'She competes in triathlons,' and then Jimmy looked up at me and said, 'That is really stupid! What a waste of time.'"
They began dating in 2010, two years after McNearney became co-head writer.
According to McNearney, they were initially platonic since they were dating other people at the time. Following Kimmel's split from Sarah Silverman, he found love again with McNearney.
"When we started dating, I would go back and forth between my place and his," she told Entertainment Weekly. "I have my stuff at my house, and I like my own space. One time, he was in the bathroom for a very long time, and I just figured something was going on internally."
After three years together, Kimmel popped the question to her during a vacation at Kruger National Park in South Africa. They tied the knot in Ojai, Calif., on July 13, 2013.
Before McNearney, Kimmel was married to his college sweetheart, Gina Maddy, from 1988 to 2002.
Katie Kimmel
Before divorcing, the comedian and his first wife welcomed their daughter, Katie Kimmel, on August 28, 1991.
Katie earned a BFA from The School of the Art Institute of Chicago in 2015 before moving to California to work as an artist. In 2017, she began selling her artwork, apparel and home goods.
After celebrating her 30th birthday, Katie wed her longtime partner, Will Logsdon, in September 2021. They welcomed their first child, a baby girl named Patti Joan, in May.
"The baby's very healthy," Jimmy said before joking, "Her name, they gave her a very cute name. Her name is Melania. It's Melania Thee Stallion. Her name is [actually] Patti. Like the melt, but with an 'I' not a 'Y.'"
Kevin Kimmel
Jimmy and Gina's second child, Kevin Kimmel, was born on September 19, 1993, years before the late-night show host's career catapulted.
"I didn't make any money when I was in radio and I got fired a lot," Jimmy told People about his experience as a young parent. "It's stressful enough to get fired and have to move to another town, but when you have little kids, it's even more stressful."
Like his father, Kevin works in television as a production assistant. He also does sound work behind the scenes.
In September 2022, he married his wife, Nicole, at Jimmy's fly fishing lodge in Idaho.
Jane Kimmel
Jimmy and Molly had their first child together, Jane Kimmel, on July 10, 2014.
Over the years, Jane has appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live! multiple times. She also showed off her comedic skills when she greeted Jimmy with a playful "Happy… Farters-Day" on Father's Day 2021.
Billy Kimmel
On April 21, 2017, Jimmy and Molly expanded their brood with the arrival of their son, Billy Kimmel. Days after the baby was born, the doctors diagnosed him with a rare and potentially dangerous cardiac defect called Tetralogy of Fallot, which ultimately led him to undergo open-heart surgery at just 3 days old.
Jimmy confirmed his child's diagnosis in a May 2017 episode of his show, saying Billy has Tetralogy of Fallot with pulmonary atresia.
"The room started to fill up. More doctors, nurses, and equipment started coming in and they determined that he wasn't getting enough oxygen into his blood," Jimmy told his viewers. "It's a terrifying thing."
Billy underwent a second operation at 7 months old and another after celebrating his 7th birthday.
During an appearance on Good Morning America, Billy's surgeon, Dr. Vaughn Starnes, explained what happened to Jimmy and Molly's son.
"They thought Billy was going to be perfectly normal and was until two or three hours after delivery. That's when the nurse noted that the child was somewhat blue and sounded the alarms," he said. "[It] got to be the most scary, terrifying thing that a parent goes through."
According to Dr. Vaughn, Billy's Tetralogy of Fallot was the "very severe form" of the disease since his heart did not have a connection between the right ventricle.
Every year on Billy's birthday, Jimmy shares how grateful they are for their son's health.