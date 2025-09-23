Jimmy Kimmel's Family: Everything to Know About the Late-Night Host's Wife and 4 Kids

Jimmy Kimmel shares two kids with his wife of 12 years, Molly McNearney, and two adult children with his first wife, Gina Maddy.

Jimmy Kimmel and his wife, Molly McNearney, have been together for more than a decade.

The Jimmy Kimmel Live! host and McNearney met in 2004 when she began working on the show as a writer's assistant, per Glamour.

"When I first met him, he insulted me," McNearney told the magazine of their first meeting. "The executive producer brought me into his office and said, 'This is Molly; she's my new assistant.' Jimmy barely looked up from his desk until my EP said, 'She competes in triathlons,' and then Jimmy looked up at me and said, 'That is really stupid! What a waste of time.'"

They began dating in 2010, two years after McNearney became co-head writer.

According to McNearney, they were initially platonic since they were dating other people at the time. Following Kimmel's split from Sarah Silverman, he found love again with McNearney.

"When we started dating, I would go back and forth between my place and his," she told Entertainment Weekly. "I have my stuff at my house, and I like my own space. One time, he was in the bathroom for a very long time, and I just figured something was going on internally."

After three years together, Kimmel popped the question to her during a vacation at Kruger National Park in South Africa. They tied the knot in Ojai, Calif., on July 13, 2013.

Before McNearney, Kimmel was married to his college sweetheart, Gina Maddy, from 1988 to 2002.