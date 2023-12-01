Jimmy Kimmel Pokes Fun at Ex Sarah Silverman's New Boyfriend: He 'Looks Almost Exactly Like Me'
Jimmy Kimmel is proof that you can be friends with your ex!
On the Thursday, November 30, episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live!, the comedian got to chat with his ex-girlfriend Sarah Silverman, whom he dated from 2002 to 2009.
"We dated for a long time," the 56-year-old said while talking to Kimmel.
"A lot more than a couple years," Kimmel, 56, chimed in.
"Whatever, seven," the Maestro star shot back.
This led Kimmel to chat about Silverman's new boyfriend, Rory Albanese. "And now, kind of weirdly, Rory, your boyfriend, your longtime boyfriend — who looks almost exactly like me, by the way — is sitting next to my wife there…" he said, referring to Molly McNearney.
"Who looks almost exactly like me," Silverman joked of McNearey, 45, who is blonde.
"Yeah, exactly like you, and Rory and Molly both work here," Kimmel added. "We have a lot of interconnection."
Kimmel and Silverman first met in 2001 at an event in which the former was hosting. Kimmel made a joke about Silverman, and their romance blossomed from there.
"We had known each other for a while, just watching movies and stuff, just being friends," Silverman told Esquire in 2007. "And then one night we were watching Broadway Danny Rose. Jimmy went in for the first kiss, and both of us — we were probably nose to nose for what seemed like forty minutes before either of us had the guts to just go ahead and kiss. But once we did, we started making out like crazy. It had been festering for a very long time."
"He follows me down the hall, probably twenty-five feet to my bedroom, and I go into my bedroom and I turn around, and he's standing in my doorway, completely naked like a bear," Silverman added. "Like a big wild bear! I was shocked! I mean, at what point had all his clothes come off? And I looked at him like — I don't know, I just was taken aback."
Unfortunately, the two couldn't make things work, leading to their split.
"I think Jimmy and I had every intention of spending the rest of our lives with each other," she said. "I love love. It's my top priority. Jimmy will tell you. I'm a good girl," she said of the breakup.
"We were together for so long and tried our best to make it work," Silverman, who is still close to Kimmel, continued. "I can think of him now and don't have that edgy feeling anymore. I just love him to pieces. Sometimes loving each other isn't enough. You have to be responsible for your own happiness. You can't stay in a relationship because you're afraid of the unknown. But I will always love him. Sometimes I think maybe we'll die together in our old age or something."