'Insane' Jimmy Kimmel Slammed for Having Garth Brooks as Talk Show Guest Amid Country Singer's Rape Scandal

Jimmy Kimmel is known to throw punches at celebrities in hot water during his daily late-night talk show monologues — though not when the star in question is in studio for an interview, it seems.

The famed host faced a bit of backlash for ignoring the elephant in the room after Garth Brooks appeared as a guest on the Monday, November 25, episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live! in the midst of the country singer's ongoing rape scandal.