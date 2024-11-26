'Insane' Jimmy Kimmel Slammed for Having Garth Brooks as Talk Show Guest Amid Country Singer's Rape Scandal
Jimmy Kimmel is known to throw punches at celebrities in hot water during his daily late-night talk show monologues — though not when the star in question is in studio for an interview, it seems.
The famed host faced a bit of backlash for ignoring the elephant in the room after Garth Brooks appeared as a guest on the Monday, November 25, episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live! in the midst of the country singer's ongoing rape scandal.
While interviewing "The Dance" crooner, Kimmel completely ignored the sexual assault accusations made against Brooks by his former employee in October, as the comedian focused their conversation on Thanksgiving and dodged any mention of the country icon's legal woes.
"It’s very good to see you. … I can’t think of a better guest for Thanksgiving week because you are as American as Americans get, and I mean that in a good way," Kimmel said to Brooks at the beginning of their chat before listing various things that make the award-winning artist so patriotic — including the genre of music he produces and how he used to be a baseball player.
"You probably have more gratitude than anyone who’s in the realm that you are in of anybody," Kimmel quipped.
Brooks thanked Kimmel for holding him on such high pedestal and humorously added being a "great eater" to his list of honorable attributes.
The "Friends in Low Places" singer's joke prompted Kimmel to ask the dad-of-three — who shares daughters Taylor, 32, August, 30, and Allie, 28, with his ex-wife, Sandy Mahl — what his plans are for the upcoming holiday.
"We’ll have about 25 people over for Thanksgiving," Brooks revealed, noting his wife, Trisha Yearwood, is heading kitchen duty for Turkey Day this year.
"She’s a fantastic cook," Brooks gushed of Yearwood, whom he married in 2005.
The fluffy interview caused some social media users to become angry by the blatant disregard of the recent sexual assault and rape lawsuit filed against Brooks by his former hair stylist at the beginning of October.
Brooks' ex-employee accused him of violently raping her inside of a Los Angeles hotel room in 2019.
"Diddy needs Garth’s attorneys," one person declared, seemingly referencing how Brooks has been able to skate around his scandal while Sean "Diddy" Combs has been in jail since mid-September on trafficking, racketeering and transportation to engage in prostitution charges.
"Hey @jimmykimmellive your [sic] a horrible human!" another hater snubbed, while a third troll claimed, "Insane you had him on your show but bawled on live TV when Kamala lost by a landslide 😂😂😂."
The critic appeared to be shading Kimmel's support of Vice President Kamala Harris and hatred of President-Elect Donald Trump while referencing Brooks' seemingly conservative-leaning audience.
One fan of Brooks defended him against haters, writing: "I support Garth. Going with my gut feeling. If some of you don't agree, that's ok. I believe the truth will come out one way or another. So for now, we'll see. ✌️💕."