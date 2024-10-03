Garth Brooks Accused of Rape and Sexual Assault by Former Makeup Artist
Garth Brooks has been sued by his former hair and makeup artist for allegedly violently raping her in a hotel room in 2019.
According to the lawsuit, which was filed on Thursday, October 3, one of the incidents occurred after Brooks flew her to Los Angeles, Calif., to attend a Grammy tribute.
The court documents stated the country artist hired the woman to work for him after she'd been employed by his wife, Trisha Yearwood, for many years.
When they arrived in Los Angeles, she discovered that the singer had only gotten one hotel room for the both of them to share. She claimed she asked to have her own room, but he refused.
Later in the filing, which was obtained by TMZ, she claimed Brooks showed up in the doorway naked and forced her onto a bed where he allegedly sexually assaulted her. At one point, she alleged her held her by her ankles nearly upside down as he raped her.
That same year, she alleged that she visited the country artist in his home so that she could do his makeup, when he suddenly came out of the shower and into the room without any clothes on. She said he was aroused when he walked over to her, took her hands and made her touch him. She also alleged he told her about his fantasies and sent her inappropriate text messages.
The woman, only identified as Jane Doe, claimed she continued to work for Brooks after the attack because she "needed the work," per the outlet, and that Brooks took advantage of the fact she was suffering financial hardships at the time.
"Brooks is desperate to prevent his millions of fans from learning about the horrific things he has said and done to a junior female employee who did nothing to deserve such treatment," one excerpt of the lawsuit read, per Variety.
Jane Doe was reportedly so traumatized by the incidents that she thought about taking her own life.
On September 13, weeks prior to Jane Doe's court filing, Brooks submitted a preemptive lawsuit which denied the claims and accused her of trying to blackmail him into a multimillion dollar payout.
"Defendant’s allegations are not true," his complaint stated. "Defendant’s publication of these false allegations was not privileged but was made with malice, ill will, and for the improper purpose of extorting an unwarranted payment from Plaintiff."