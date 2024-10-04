Garth Brooks Rape Scandal Explodes: Accuser's Lawyer Compares Country Star to Sean 'Diddy' Combs as They're Both 'Attacking Victims'
Garth Brooks' rape scandal seems to be getting worse and worse.
Douglas H. Wigdor, who is Jane Roe's lawyer, fired back at the country star, who has been accused of raping and sexually assaulting Roe, after he denied the claims against him.
“I cannot get into settlement discussions, but the suggestion made by Brooks that he was unwilling to pay millions is simply not true. It seems as though Sean Combs and Garth Brooks are using the same public relations team by attacking legitimate victims. We are very confident in our case and over time the public will see his true character rather than his highly curated persona," Wigdor said in a statement obtained by OK!, referring to Combs, who has been accused of sexually assaulting over 120 victims.
As OK! previously reported, the singer, 62, worked with Roe for years, alongside his wife, Trisha Yearwood.
In the lawsuit, Roe claimed Brooks brought up having a threesome — with Yearwood allegedly listening in on the conversation.
She “believes Brooks’ wife overheard on at least one occasion.”
“When [Jane] became uncomfortable and would not join in the conversation [Garth] became upset and slammed his fists down on the kitchen counter in frustration so hard that items on the counter moved and he leaned in and spoke in a threatening manner to [Jane],” the suit alleged.
Roe also claimed Garth exposed himself to her and forced her hand onto his private part.
“Tragically, her worst fears came true when seconds later he was towering over her, his 6-foot and almost 300-pound frame ready to pounce on Ms. Roe, who is less than 5 feet and 100 pounds. As she began to panic, he grabbed her hands and pulled her into the next room and onto the bed where she could not escape his physical domination,” the suit read.
However, Brooks has denied he did anything wrong.
"For the last two months, I have been hassled to no end with threats, lies, and tragic tales of what my future would be if I did not write a check for many millions of dollars," the singer said in a statement obtained by a news publication on Thursday, October 3.
"It has been like having a loaded gun waved in my face. Hush money, no matter how much or how little, is still hush money," he continued. "In my mind, that means I am admitting to behavior I am incapable of — ugly acts no human should ever do to another."
Brooks also played in Las Vegas, Nev., on Thursday, October 3.
He later spoke out, saying: “If there was ever a night that I really needed this, TONIGHT was that night! Thank you for my life!!!!! love, g."