Garth Brooks Called Wife Trisha Yearwood His Partner in 'Good' and 'Bad' Times Days Before Shocking Rape Allegations

Photo of Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood.
Source: MEGA

Garth Brooks was accused of s----- assault and battery by his former hairstylist and makeup artist.

By:

Oct. 5 2024, Updated 11:41 a.m. ET

Garth Brooks gushed over his marriage to Trisha Yearwood days before his former hairstylist and makeup artist accused him of rape.

The country singer, 62 — who tied the knot with Yearwood, 60, in 2005 — said, “My favorite thing about getting to be Ms. Yearwood’s partner is the good times, but also going through the bad times together because that makes you one.”

garth brooks wife trisha yearwood good bad times rape allegations
Source: MEGA

Trisha Yearwood raved about how she and Garth Brooks are 'best friends.'

“We have a love that’s going to last beyond this lifetime. I found her in the last life. I’ll find her in the next one,” he added of their romance during the Tuesday, October 1, interview.

The blonde beauty noted that they are “best friends” and “actually enjoy each other’s company.”

garth brooks wife trisha yearwood good bad times rape allegations
Source: MEGA

Garth Brooks allegedly raped the hairstylist and makeup artist when she worked with him in 2019.

Brooks and Yearwood are certainly going through one of the bad times at the moment. On Thursday, October 3, a former employee of the star — who referred to herself as “Jane Roe” in the lawsuit — accused the musician of s----- assault and battery.

The incident allegedly occurred in 2019, when the woman was working for “The Dance” hitmaker.

The court documents claimed Brooks raped Roe in a hotel room during a work trip to L.A. Brooks also allegedly shared many of his s----- desires with her, including “having a threesome” with Yearwood.

Additionally, Brooks allegedly routinely exposed his genitals to her and openly fantasized about having intercourse with her, which he vocalized in many unwanted s------- charged text messages.

garth brooks wife trisha yearwood good bad times rape allegations
Source: MEGA

Garth Brooks said he and his wife Trisha Yearwood's love for each other is 'going to last beyond this lifetime.'

garth brooks

Following the bombshell allegations, Brooks denied Roe’s claims.

"For the last two months, I have been hassled to no end with threats, lies, and tragic tales of what my future would be if I did not write a check for many millions of dollars," he alleged.

garth brooks wife trisha yearwood good bad times rape allegations
Source: MEGA

The hairstylist and makeup artist claimed Garth Brooks wanted to 'have a threesome' with her and Trisha Yearwood.

"It has been like having a loaded gun waved in my face. Hush money, no matter how much or how little, is still hush money," Brooks’ statement continued. "In my mind, that means I am admitting to behavior I am incapable of — ugly acts no human should ever do to another."

Brooks referenced a lawsuit he filed against Roe "nearly a month ago to speak out against extortion and defamation of character," however, he made legal action privately "for the sake of families on both sides."

"I want to play music tonight. I want to continue our good deeds going forward," he said of his show at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas. "It breaks my heart that these wonderful things are in question now. I trust the system, I do not fear the truth, and I am not the man they have painted me to be."

People interviewed Brooks and Yearwood days before the rape allegations surfaced.

