Rosie O’Donnell 'Surprised' by Ellen DeGeneres Moving to the U.K. After the 2024 Election Despite Not Being 'Political'
Rosie O'Donnell and Ellen DeGeneres haven't spoken to each other since they both independently decided to move away from the United States after the 2024 presidential election. However, the former The View host called out DeGeneres for relocating since she's not a "political person."
During a new interview, O'Donnell revealed her shock at the fellow TV star’s decision to move to the U.K. due to the political situation unfolding in the U.S. after Donald Trump retook the White House.
"I’ve never really known Ellen to say anything political in her life, so I was surprised to read that she left because of President Trump. That shocked me, actually," the Tarzan actress revealed.
"I’ve been a political person my whole life, not better or worse, it’s just a different way to be in the world. I was very clear about the reason why I was leaving, and I don’t think it came as a surprise to anyone," she continued. "We’re not really in each other’s worlds, and it’s been kind of awkward but you know what? I wish her the best. I wish that she has peace and love in her life, and that she is okay."
"I don’t want to fight against another gay woman. It’s not like we’re tenaciously opposed to each other. We’re just very different people," the mother-of-five insisted.
"We have had some stuff in the past that we never resolved. And not in any way as, as partners or lovers or anything like that, just as friends and comedians, but I wish her the best. I seriously do," she explained. "I think that there’s enough room in the world for all of the gay comedians, and we all need to stick together because gay people are the next group to be threatened. And the way they attack trans people is absolutely terrifying."
O'Donnell and DeGeneres once had a close friendship and ran in the same Hollywood circles, as the Harriet the Spy star told The Hollywood Reporter they used to party together before making it big.
Despite being close pals in the '90s, she said she was hurt when DeGeneres appeared on Larry King Live and claimed they weren’t tight.
"It was a good relationship. We were friends. We supported each other," she told the outlet, reflecting on the comedian's decision to come out as gay. "It became a strange, 'There can’t be two lesbians in this town,' kind of a thing. Then we each had success and went our separate ways."
As OK! previously reported, O'Donnell confirmed her decision to leave the U.S. after Trump returned to the White House in 2025, stating she made the move for her family and her "own sanity."
She has settled down in Dublin, Ireland, with her daughter Clay, but her other children, Parker, Blake, Chelsea and Vivienne, have yet to join them.
Recently, the star took to TikTok to open up more about the struggles she is facing due to the move, and how she is also shedding the pounds because she now has to cook for herself.