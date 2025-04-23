Rosie O’Donnell 'Surprised' by Ellen DeGeneres Moving to the U.K. After the 2024 Election Despite Not Being 'Political'

During a new interview, O'Donnell revealed her shock at the fellow TV star’s decision to move to the U.K. due to the political situation unfolding in the U.S. after Donald Trump retook the White House.

"I’ve never really known Ellen to say anything political in her life, so I was surprised to read that she left because of President Trump. That shocked me, actually," the Tarzan actress revealed.

"I’ve been a political person my whole life, not better or worse, it’s just a different way to be in the world. I was very clear about the reason why I was leaving, and I don’t think it came as a surprise to anyone," she continued. "We’re not really in each other’s worlds, and it’s been kind of awkward but you know what? I wish her the best. I wish that she has peace and love in her life, and that she is okay."