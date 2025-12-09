Jimmy Kimmel Hits Back After President Donald Trump Calls Him a 'Horrible' Host: 'He Might Have a Crush on Me'
Dec. 9 2025, Published 2:09 p.m. ET
The verbal shots between Jimmy Kimmel and Donald Trump show no signs of slowing down.
Kimmel, 58, responded to Trump’s latest blows, made in the Oval Office and during the 48th annual Kennedy Center Honors, where the president, 79, labeled him a “horrible” host and mocked him for never hosting the annual Washington, D.C., gala.
Jimmy Kimmel Joked Donald Trump Has a 'Crush' on Him
“That is very hurtful. I thought we were friends,” Kimmel said during the Monday, December 8, broadcast of Jimmy Kimmel Live!. “I don’t know what’s going on. He is really fixated. I’m starting to think he might have a crush on me.”
During the segment, Kimmel played a clip that showed Trump asking how he prepared to host the Kennedy Honors, which had never been hosted by a president before, and made sure to include a dig at Kimmel.
Donald Trump Said Jimmy Kimmel Was a 'Horrible' Host
“Well, maybe I haven’t prepared. I want to be a little bit loose. If you look at the great hosts, Johnny Carson, Bob Hope, those are the greats. If you look at the not-so-greats, like Jimmy Kimmel,” Trump told reporters.
In another clip from inside the Oval Office, Trump praised himself for being the first president to host the Kennedy Honors, “I’ve watched some of the people that host, Jimmy Kimmel was horrible. If I can’t beat out Jimmy Kimmel in terms of talent, then I don’t think I should be president.”
Jimmy Kimmel Challenged Donald Trump
Kimmel jokingly agreed with the president’s statement and was impressed that Trump was aware he had never hosted the event in the past.
“As far as this ‘Who has more talent?’ thing goes, it seems like he’s challenging me to a contest, which, if so, I’m open to it. Let’s do it,” Kimmel told the audience. “Let’s have a talent competition. I’ll tell a few jokes. I’ll draw something. I’ll play my clarinet. He can play golf, spank a p--- star, and ruin a country.”
Jimmy Kimmel's Show Was Renewed
The late-night host ended the monologue by confirming that ABC has renewed his contract through the 2026-2027 season.
Although Trump hasn't commented on Kimmel's renewal, the commander-in-chief has long criticized the late-night host and pushed for Kimmel's show to be pulled after his comments about Charlie Kirk's September murder went viral.