Jimmy Kimmel Trolls Donald Trump Over His Apparent Decline: 'It's So Sad'

Jimmy Kimmel was proud to call out a clear sign of Donald Trump's alleged decline during his late-night monologue. During the Wednesday night, November 5, episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live!, the famed comedian applauded California Governor Gavin Newsom for his efforts trolling Trump while taking his own turn at teasing the president of the United States. Kimmel acknowledged Newsom's Election Day win, in which he scored a victory over Republicans by successfully passing Proposition 50.

Source: Jimmy Kimmel Live/YouTube Jimmy Kimmel applauded Gavin Newsom's efforts trolling Donald Trump.

Also known as the Election Rigging Response Act, the amendment to the California constitution is a response to Texas Republicans redrawing their state's maps to give their party more seats in next year's midterm elections. Newsom's Proposition 50 allows for the same in California, but gives Democrats the advantage. "Gavin Newsom has been working hard to beat Trump at his own game," Kimmel declared during his late-night monologue before providing an example of how the liberal politician has been savagely trolling Trump online.

Jimmy Kimmel Says Gavin Newsom Is 'Getting Under the President's Skin'

Source: @govpressoffice/X Gavin Newsom frequently mocks Donald Trump on social media.

"He’s been posting these funny things like this, showing Trump as a baby," the television host said, flashing a X post shared by Newsom featuring an AI photo of the governor giving the president a pacifier. Kimmel noted that Newsom's efforts do "seem to be getting under the president’s skin," as he aired a video of Trump bashing Newsom.

Jimmy Kimmel Says Donald Trump 'Can't Even Come Up With a Decent Nickname'

Source: Jimmy Kimmel Live/YouTube Jimmy Kimmel trolled Donald Trump during his late-night monologue.

In the clip, Trump spewed, "He doesn’t have what it takes. Tell you that. Slimy guy. He’s a slimy one. Maybe that should be his nickname: Slimy, slimy, Newscum, right?" Kimmel wasn't amused by Trump's dig, however, as he quipped: "Oh man. He can’t even come up with a decent nickname anymore. It’s so sad."

Gavin Newsom Claims Donald Trump Is 'in Decline Cognitively'

Source: MEGA Donald Trump has bashed Gavin Newsom on several occasions.

Newsom himself has also pointed out how Trump has seemed to become progressively less sharp with age. During a press conference last month, the California governor fired off a list of things he thinks is wrong with Trump's health while criticizing Trump's threats to deploy the National Guard in San Francisco. "There’s no existing protest at a federal building," Newson acknowledged. "There’s no operation that’s being impeded. I guess it’s just a training ground for the president of the United States. It is grossly illegal. It’s immoral. It’s rather delusional."

Gavin Newsom recently claimed Donald Trump is in 'decline cognitively.'