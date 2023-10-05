Jimmy Kimmel Makes Ferocious Dig at Donald Trump After He Eyes House Speaker Role
Jimmy Kimmel couldn't help but make fun of rumors that Donald Trump is in the running to potentially become the next House Speaker after Kevin McCarthy was ousted earlier this week.
Fox News star Sean Hannity claimed Trump, 77, is open to the idea during one of the recent episodes of his show.
“Sources telling me at this hour some House Republicans have been in contact with and have started an effort to draft former President Donald Trump to be the next Speaker, and I have been told that President Trump might be open to helping the Republican Party, at least in the short term, if necessary,” Hannity said during his show on Tuesday, October 3.
In response, Kimmel couldn't help but make fun of Hannity's choice of words.
“Did he say draft? Don’t use the word draft. It gives Trump bone spurs,” the late night host said, referring to how Trump avoided serving in the military five times.
Kimmel then aired a clip of Trump being asked if he would take the job on Wednesday, October 4.
“Although, I guess in some ways it makes sense,” Kimmel responded. “Republicans need a speaker, and the way things are going right now in court, pretty soon Trump might need a house.”
As OK! previously reported, New York Times correspondent and CNN analyst Maggie Haberman believes Trump is ecstatic that people want him to be a leader again.
"I think it was clear, this is where it was headed, Anderson, last week, when Matt Gaetz was threatening a shutdown, and Donald Trump was encouraging a shutdown, and had been for days and days and days," she told Anderson Cooper on Tuesday, October 2. "Whether his intention was to give cover to Matt Gaetz, or not, that is what it did. And it gave cover to other people to join Matt Gaetz, in this push against McCarthy. And so, that is how we ended up here."
Haberman then claimed it's not out of the realm of possibilities Trump could be voted in.
"Donald Trump will always leave as many options open as possible, so he never has to foreclose anything, and then he can end up on the side of where something is going. That is often how he decides what he’s doing. I think he waited to see where McCarthy was. He didn’t especially feel like waiting in, for all of the reasons we just heard," she stated. "And another one, which is that McCarthy? And this, Trump did raise a lot. And frankly, this came up more than the endorsement issue. Trump wanted his impeachments expunged, from the record. He wanted McCarthy to introduce this, and push this. McCarthy did not do that. Impeachment of Biden was less of an issue for Trump than his own record."