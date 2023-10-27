Jimmy Kimmel Jokes New York Judge Should Threaten Donald Trump by Putting 'Him in a Room With Son Eric': 'He'll Clam Up'
Jimmy Kimmel's got jokes! On the Thursday, October 26, episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live!, the host said the judge presiding over Donald Trump's New York civil fraud trial shouldn't have fined the former president $10,000 this week after he violated a gag order.
Instead, Kimmel had a much better idea how to keep Trump quiet.
“If you really want to shut Trump up, you don’t threaten him with jail time or fines. Threaten him with Eric time,” he said, referring to one of Trump’s adult sons. “Trust me: Put him in a room with Eric. He’ll clam up like he’s at a brunch with Melania.”
As OK! previously reported, the businessman was fined on October 25 after he violated a gag order in the case for a second time.
The week before, the judge fined Trump $5,000 after he failed to take down a Truth Social post in which he attacked the judge's law clerk.
Attorney General Letitia James is seeking at least $250 million in fines, in addition to a permanent ban against Trump and his eldest sons, Donald Jr. and Eric, from running businesses in New York and a five-year commercial real estate ban against Trump and the Trump Organization.
“In the few days since the administrative stay has been in place, the defendant has returned to the very sort of targeting that the Order prohibits, including attempting to intimidate and influence foreseeable witnesses, and commenting on the substance of their testimony,” prosecutors wrote.
- 'I Don't Want to Hear It Anymore': Jimmy Kimmel Declares Donald Trump Is 'Going to Jail' Once and for All
- Jimmy Kimmel Cracks More Jokes About Donald Trump's Delayed Arrest: 'We Are On Day 3 Of To Catch A President'
- Jimmy Kimmel Roasts Donald Trump Following Indictment: 'Wait Until He Finds Out He Had The Right To Be Silent'
He later lashed out at his James and his former attorney, Michael Cohen, who testified against him this week.
Trump stated, "The New York State Attorney General's case against me is DEAD, but the Radical Left Judge REFUSES to end it. He just can't let it go. Their 'star' witness lied like a dog on the stand today and then admitted that I did NOTHING WRONG! A total SleazeBag."
Meanwhile, Kimmel previously said he's confident Trump will be behind bars sooner or later.
“I’m telling you right now: Donald Trump is going to jail. I don’t want to hear anymore. I’m telling you," he stated during his monologue.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
“Right now, half of Trump’s lawyers are trying to keep him out of prison,” he continued. “The other half are trying to keep themselves out of prison.”