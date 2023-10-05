'The Donald Trump Show Is Over': Letitia James Tears Apart the Ex-Prez's 'Baseless' and 'Offensive' Tirades as Fraud Trial Continues

James hit back at the former POTUS' barrage of insults later that day, calling them "offensive" and "baseless."

"They were void of any facts and/or any evidence," she stated. "What they were were comments that unfortunately fomented violence, comments that I would describe as race-baiting."

James added that the 77-year-old's remarks appealed to the "bottom of our humanity," before emphasizing that she will not be "bullied" by the controversial politician. "And so Mr. Trump is no longer here," she said. "The Donald Trump show is over."