'The Donald Trump Show Is Over': Letitia James Tears Apart the Ex-Prez's 'Baseless' and 'Offensive' Tirades as Fraud Trial Continues
New York Attorney General Letitia James is letting Donald Trump know that she isn't intimidated by his scathing interviews and social media tirades.
The embattled ex-prez has repeatedly called her "racist" and "incompetent" throughout the high profile case. On Wednesday, October 4, while leaving the Manhattan courthouse, Trump yet again ranted that he wasn't able to campaign for the 2024 election because he was "stuck here" by a "corrupt attorney."
James hit back at the former POTUS' barrage of insults later that day, calling them "offensive" and "baseless."
"They were void of any facts and/or any evidence," she stated. "What they were were comments that unfortunately fomented violence, comments that I would describe as race-baiting."
James added that the 77-year-old's remarks appealed to the "bottom of our humanity," before emphasizing that she will not be "bullied" by the controversial politician. "And so Mr. Trump is no longer here," she said. "The Donald Trump show is over."
As OK! previously reported, James filed a lawsuit against Trump and his adult sons for $250 million in 2022. Last month, Judge Engoran found them liable for fraud and stripped Trump Organization of its business certificates.
"She should start looking for the murderers and the criminals, the violent criminals all over New York," Trump raged earlier this week. "Do something about all of the illegal migrants pouring into our city and state, and not spend the next six months in a courthouse because she’s been caught early."
On day three of the court proceedings, Trump likened not being entitled to a jury to the start of communism, despite the fact that records indicated his legal team waived the rights to a jury trial.
"A lot of people say, oh, that can’t be possible, somebody didn’t check a box. That’s nothing to do with it," Trump told journalists outside of the courtroom. "Under 63(12), you are not entitled to a jury. It’s the first time it’s ever been used for a purpose like this. Never been used. They used it on me. The former president, the leading candidate."
"They’ve weaponized justice in our country. This trial is a disgrace," he insisted. "Never happened, a thing like this has never happened before ... I borrowed the money. I paid back the money in full, 100% ... And then I got sued years later, by this horrible attorney general, this woman that ran for governor and failed."
"But if I had a jury, we’d win this case very easily, but I don’t have a jury," he continued. "And you see, what’s happening. This is a railroading. And it’s the beginning of communism in our country. This is the beginning of communism."