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Jimmy Kimmel and Jon Stewart Struggle to Make Sense of Donald Trump's UN Speech

Composite photo of Jimmy Kimmel, Donald Trump and Jon Stewart.
Source: MEGA

Jimmy Kimmel criticized Donald Trump’s United Nations speech during his monologue.

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Sept. 27 2026, Published 12:41 p.m. ET

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President Donald Trump’s address to the United Nations General Assembly left Jimmy Kimmel and Jon Stewart reaching for jokes about dictators, simulated reality and a fictional Kazakh journalist.

Trump used his September 22 speech to threaten Iran, discuss concerns about artificial intelligence, and other issues. Kimmel characterized the address as a hostile performance on the global stage.

“What a speech this was,” Kimmel said on Jimmy Kimmel Live!. “He put the dip in diplomacy and the dick in tater this morning.”

“It was a rough, threatening, ugly ramble in front of the other leaders of the world,” he added.

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Kimmel Hears ‘Kazakastan’

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Image of Jimmy Kimmel mocked Donald Trump’s pronunciation of Kazakhstan.
Source: MEGA

Jimmy Kimmel mocked Donald Trump’s pronunciation of Kazakhstan.

Kimmel focused on Trump’s attempt to thank by name the countries that had supported his Gaza initiative.

The president twice pronounced Kazakhstan as “Kazakastan,” giving Kimmel an opening to invoke Borat, the fictional Kazakh caricature played by Sacha Baron Cohen.

“Thank you, President Borat,” Kimmel joked. “We appreciate it.”

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Stewart Confronts Trump’s Iran Threat

Image of Jon Stewart took aim at Donald Trump’s threats against Iran on ‘The Weekly Show’ podcast.
Source: MEGA

Jon Stewart took aim at Donald Trump’s threats against Iran on ‘The Weekly Show’ podcast.

On “The Weekly Show” podcast, Stewart summarized Trump’s central messages as: “I’m going to annihilate Iran” and “I know AI might be a problem; what if we just changed its name?”

During the speech, Trump asked whether he should “annihilate the Islamic Republic” and “drive them into h--- with no chance of survival and no hope of future greatness or generations.” The Iranian delegation walked out during the address.

Stewart appeared stunned by the language.

“For those of you who don’t know, our president Donald Trump just gave his typical barn-burner at the U.N.,” he said.

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An AI Rebrand Creates More Confusion

Image of Jon Stewart questioned the president’s proposal to rename artificial intelligence as super intelligence.
Source: MEGA

Jon Stewart questioned the president’s proposal to rename artificial intelligence as super intelligence.

Stewart also examined Trump’s suggestion that artificial intelligence should be renamed “super intelligence.”

Days earlier, Trump had announced the creation of an “AI Force” overseen by a forthcoming “AI Czar,” creating what Stewart saw as an immediate branding conflict.

“I think he thinks the problem with AI is just a branding problem,” Stewart said. “My favorite part of his rebranding is, he’s gonna call it super intelligence, but he’s still using his AI Force.”

Image of The hosts used humor to respond to Donald Trump’s controversial U.N. remarks.
Source: MEGA

The hosts used humor to respond to Donald Trump’s controversial U.N. remarks.

“I guess the AI Force will control the supreme intelligence,” he continued.

The contradictions ultimately pushed Stewart toward a cinematic explanation.

“We live in a f------- simulation,” he said. “We must! This can’t be real. I don’t know which pill you take to get out of this.”

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