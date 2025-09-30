or
Jimmy Kimmel Mocks Donald Trump and J.D. Vance's Appearances as He Returns to All Broadcasts: 'They Wear More Makeup Than Kylie Jenner'

Photo of Jimmy Kimmel, J.D. Vance and Donald Trump
Source: @jimmykimmellive/youtube;mega

'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' is back to airing on all broadcasts after a brief suspension.





Sept. 30 2025, Updated 10:59 a.m. ET

Jimmy Kimmel came after Donald Trump and J.D. Vance on the Monday, September 29, episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live!, which is taping its shows in Brooklyn, N.Y., all week along.

The installment marked the second to be broadcast nationwide, as after the comedian's suspension was lifted starting with the September 23 episode, Nexstar had still prevented the show from airing on some networks.

Jimmy Kimmel Pokes Fun at J.D. Vance

Source: @jimmykimmellive/youtube

Jimmy Kimmel made fun of J.D Vance's appearance and approval ratings on the second episode of his show to air on all broadcasts post-suspension.

Kimmel came after Vance for being upset that the stand-up comic was back on TV after the temporary suspension.

"Vice President Maybelline was making the rounds, attempting to defend his boss and the chairman of the FCC with a new fairytale even a 5-year-old wouldn't believe," the father-of-four joked, referring to how many people think the VP wears eye makeup.

Kimmel played a clip of Vance's Fox News interview where he said, "I'd like them to tell me exactly what Brendan Carr did to have Jimmy Kimmel taken off air because number one, he is currently on the air. And to the extent that he isn't in certain stations, it's because he's not funny, because his ratings aren't very good."

The Comedian Targets Vance and Trump's Appearances

Jimmy Kimmel

Source: mega

The late-night TV star joked Vance and Trump 'wear more makeup than Kylie Jenner and Lady Gaga combined.'

"I have some good news for you, J Dog. We're back on all the stations at every home, every bar, every strip club and every prison in America," Kimmel quipped. "My ratings aren't very good? Last time I checked, your ratings are somewhere between a hair in your salad and chlamydia."

"In three and a half years, I'm not the one who's going to be doing mascara tutorials on YouTube. How did we wind up with a president and a vice president who wear more makeup than Kylie Jenner and Lady Gaga combined?" the TV star questioned.

Donal Trump Fumes About Kimmel's Return

Source: mega

The president complained about Kimmel's show being reinstated via Truth Social.

Like Vance, the POTUS was furious when Kimmel returned to TV, going on to slam him via Truth Social last week.

"I can’t believe ABC Fake News gave Jimmy Kimmel his job back. The White House was told by ABC that his Show was canceled!" Trump claimed. "Something happened between then and now because his audience is GONE, and his 'talent' was never there. Why would they want someone back who does so poorly, who’s not funny, and who puts the Network in jeopardy by playing 99 percent positive Democrat GARBAGE."

Source: @jimmykimmellive/youtube

Kimmel's first show post-suspension was watched by six million people.

Kimmel's show received a huge ratings boots in his first night back, with 6 million viewers.

He thanked Trump for the feat, stating, "We couldn’t have done it without you, Mr. President."

