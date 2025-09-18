Jimmy Kimmel Refused to Apologize and Donate to Charlie Kirk's Family to Reinstate His Late-Night Show
Sept. 18 2025, Published 7:13 p.m. ET
Following Jimmy Kimmel’s controversial take on the death of Charlie Kirk, 31, the late-night host has refused to apologize to the Kirk family and Turning Point USA after being told it would be the only way his talk show would be reinstated on the ABC network.
According to a source, Kimmel is “unwilling to apologize for his remarks.”
Another source shared that the host is “absolutely f------ livid” about Jimmy Kimmel Live! indefinitely being taken off air. The insider also said Kimmel is looking to get out of his contract with ABC.
Jimmy Kimmel Ordered to Apologize to Charlie Kirk's Family
On Wednesday, September 17, Sinclair, the largest operator of ABC-affiliated stations, released a press statement, providing their conditions for Kimmel to have his show return on the ABC network, where he hosted his late-night show for 22 years.
“Sinclair will not lift the suspension of Jimmy Kimmel Live! on our stations until formal discussions are held with ABC regarding the network’s commitment to professionalism and accountability,” the statement reads. “Sinclair also calls upon Mr. Kimmel to issue a direct apology to the Kirk family. Furthermore, we ask Mr. Kimmel to make a meaningful personal donation to the Kirk Family and Turning Point USA.”
Jimmy Kimmel's Controversial Comments on Charlie Kirk
Kimmel voiced his shocking opinion during an episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Monday, September 15. During which, the host said, among other remarks, “We hit some new lows over the weekend with the MAGA gang trying to characterize this kid who killed Charlie Kirk as anything other than one of them.”
FCC's Brendan Carr Talks About 'Massive Shift' in the Media
His late-night show was then stripped from television on Wednesday. The following day, Federal Communications Commission Chairman Brendan Carr told Fox News that Kimmel’s show being taken off air won’t be “the last shoe to drop,” as the FCC is in the process of cracking down on DEI initiatives across broadcast programs to promote a more dignified representation of America.
“This is a massive shift that’s taking place in the media ecosystem. And I think the consequences are going to continue to flow,” Carr added.
ABC Stations to Air a Charlie Kirk Special
To emphasize their support for Kirk and his family, Sinclair’s ABC stations will air a special to honor the right-wing activist on Friday, September 20, during the former time slot of Jimmy Kimmel Live!. The special will also air across Sinclair stations over the weekend.