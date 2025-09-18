or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > Jimmy Kimmel
OK LogoNEWS

Jimmy Kimmel Refused to Apologize and Donate to Charlie Kirk's Family to Reinstate His Late-Night Show

photo of Jimmy Kimmel, Charlie Kirk and Erika Kirk
Source: ABC;@mrserikakirk/Instagram

Jimmy Kimmel is standing his ground.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Sept. 18 2025, Published 7:13 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Following Jimmy Kimmel’s controversial take on the death of Charlie Kirk, 31, the late-night host has refused to apologize to the Kirk family and Turning Point USA after being told it would be the only way his talk show would be reinstated on the ABC network.

According to a source, Kimmel is “unwilling to apologize for his remarks.”

Another source shared that the host is “absolutely f------ livid” about Jimmy Kimmel Live! indefinitely being taken off air. The insider also said Kimmel is looking to get out of his contract with ABC.

Article continues below advertisement

Jimmy Kimmel Ordered to Apologize to Charlie Kirk's Family

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
photo of Jimmy Kimmel has refused to apologize to the Kirk family
Source: @mrserikakirk/Instagram

Jimmy Kimmel has refused to apologize to the Kirk family.

On Wednesday, September 17, Sinclair, the largest operator of ABC-affiliated stations, released a press statement, providing their conditions for Kimmel to have his show return on the ABC network, where he hosted his late-night show for 22 years.

“Sinclair will not lift the suspension of Jimmy Kimmel Live! on our stations until formal discussions are held with ABC regarding the network’s commitment to professionalism and accountability,” the statement reads. “Sinclair also calls upon Mr. Kimmel to issue a direct apology to the Kirk family. Furthermore, we ask Mr. Kimmel to make a meaningful personal donation to the Kirk Family and Turning Point USA.”

Article continues below advertisement

Jimmy Kimmel's Controversial Comments on Charlie Kirk

photo of 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' was stripped from television on Wednesday, September 17
Source: Jimmy Kimmel Live!/YouTube;MEGA

'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' was stripped from television on Wednesday, September 17.

Kimmel voiced his shocking opinion during an episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Monday, September 15. During which, the host said, among other remarks, “We hit some new lows over the weekend with the MAGA gang trying to characterize this kid who killed Charlie Kirk as anything other than one of them.”

MORE ON:
Jimmy Kimmel

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

FCC's Brendan Carr Talks About 'Massive Shift' in the Media

photo of FCC's Brendan Carr said taking Jimmy Kimmel's show off air won't be 'the last shoe to drop'
Source: mega

FCC's Brendan Carr said taking Jimmy Kimmel's show off air won't be 'the last shoe to drop.'

His late-night show was then stripped from television on Wednesday. The following day, Federal Communications Commission Chairman Brendan Carr told Fox News that Kimmel’s show being taken off air won’t be “the last shoe to drop,” as the FCC is in the process of cracking down on DEI initiatives across broadcast programs to promote a more dignified representation of America.

“This is a massive shift that’s taking place in the media ecosystem. And I think the consequences are going to continue to flow,” Carr added.

ABC Stations to Air a Charlie Kirk Special

photo of A special honoring Charlie Kirk will be aired over the weekend on Sinclair's ABC stations
Source: mega

A special honoring Charlie Kirk will be aired over the weekend on Sinclair's ABC stations.

To emphasize their support for Kirk and his family, Sinclair’s ABC stations will air a special to honor the right-wing activist on Friday, September 20, during the former time slot of Jimmy Kimmel Live!. The special will also air across Sinclair stations over the weekend.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.