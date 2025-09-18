Jimmy Kimmel Looking to 'Break His Relationship' With ABC 'Forever' After Network Suspends His Late-Night Show: 'This Is the Last Straw'
Sept. 18 2025, Published 9:24 a.m. ET
Jimmy Kimmel reportedly wants to cut ties with ABC for good.
The comedian is "now looking to break his relationship with ABC forever," after the network announced on Wednesday, September 17, that Jimmy Kimmel Live would be taken off of the air "indefinitely" due to backlash involving the late-night talk show host's recent comments about Charlie Kirk's assassination and President Donald Trump.
"This is the last straw," a source warned while speaking to a news outlet.
- Donald Trump Basks in Stephen Colbert's CBS Firing, Predicts 'Less Talented' Jimmy Kimmel and 'Insecure' Jimmy Fallon Are 'Next'
- Jimmy Kimmel Slams CBS for Axing Stephen Colbert's Late-Night Show: 'F--- You'
- Donald Trump Trashes 'Loser' Jimmy Kimmel After Rumors Swirl He's Retiring: 'They Could Get a Far More Talented Person'
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
"Jimmy is pissed over the decision to suspend him and the show and he isn’t going to take this lightly, as he is actively looking for ways to get out of his contract,” the insider told Daily Mail.
Kimmel is allegedly already in talks with Stephen Colbert to appear as a guest on The Late Show before the CBS series comes to an end next year.