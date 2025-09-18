or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Entertainment > Jimmy Kimmel
OK LogoENTERTAINMENT

Jimmy Kimmel Looking to 'Break His Relationship' With ABC 'Forever' After Network Suspends His Late-Night Show: 'This Is the Last Straw'

Photo of Jimmy Kimmel.
Source: ABC

Jimmy Kimmel's late-night show has been 'indefinitely' taken off of the air by ABC.

Profile Image

Sept. 18 2025, Published 9:24 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Jimmy Kimmel reportedly wants to cut ties with ABC for good.

The comedian is "now looking to break his relationship with ABC forever," after the network announced on Wednesday, September 17, that Jimmy Kimmel Live would be taken off of the air "indefinitely" due to backlash involving the late-night talk show host's recent comments about Charlie Kirk's assassination and President Donald Trump.

"This is the last straw," a source warned while speaking to a news outlet.

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Article continues below advertisement

MORE ON:
Jimmy Kimmel

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Image of Jimmy Kimmel faced backlash over his remarks about Charlie Kirk's assassination and Donald Trump.
Source: Jimmy Kimmel Live/YouTube

Jimmy Kimmel faced backlash over his remarks about Charlie Kirk's assassination and Donald Trump.

"Jimmy is pissed over the decision to suspend him and the show and he isn’t going to take this lightly, as he is actively looking for ways to get out of his contract,” the insider told Daily Mail.

Kimmel is allegedly already in talks with Stephen Colbert to appear as a guest on The Late Show before the CBS series comes to an end next year.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.