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Jimmy Kimmel Catches Donald Trump in Forgetful Gaffe as Comedian Rips Results of President's 'Perfect' Health Exam Amid Cognitive Concerns

Photo of Jimmy Kimmel and Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

Jimmy Kimmel roasted Donald Trump's recent medical exam that dubbed him in 'perfect' health.

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May 27 2026, Published 5:26 p.m. ET

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Jimmy Kimmel is casting doubt on the results of Donald Trump’s latest physical exam.

"Do you think when they do these he knows he’s going to the hospital?" Kimmel, 58, asked as he kicked off the monologue of the Tuesday, May 26, broadcast of Jimmy Kimmel Live!. "Or is it like when you trick your dog to go to the vet?”

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Source: @atrupar/X

Jimmy Kimmel discussed Donald Trump's health during the May 26 broadcast of his late-night show.

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Jimmy Kimmel Blasted Donald Trump's 'Perfect' Health Report

Photo of Donald Trump claimed everything checked out perfectly' in regards to his health exam.
Source: Jimmy Kimmel Live/YouTube

Donald Trump claimed 'everything checked out perfectly' in regards to his health exam.

The examination marked the president's third test in one year, with the late-night host noting Trump received a "glowing" report from his doctor, referencing a social media post the 79-year-old shared.

“Just finished my 6 month physical at Walter Reed Military Medical Center. Everything checked out PERFECTLY,” Trump wrote via his Truth Social account, which was shown on the screen. “Thank you go to the great doctors and staff. Heading back to the White House.”

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Jimmy Kimmel Ripped Donald Trump's Cognitive Health

Photo of Jimmy Kimmel hinted Donald Trump's frequent doctor visits hinted at something more worrisome.
Source: MEGA

Jimmy Kimmel hinted Donald Trump's frequent doctor visits hinted at something more worrisome.

Kimmel mocked Trump's multiple doctor visits, telling his audience, "The reason he went in was because the doctors said, 'Sir please, come in for another exam so we may gaze upon your chiseled body and plump delectable t--------.'"

"I'll tell you something, his brain is hard as a rock, too," he continued before referencing two social media messages about the Iran war written by Trump that were shared just a week apart.

"Trump's post about Iran today is identical to what he posted about Iran eight days ago," Kimmel said. "He posted the same message twice, which means he doesn't know he's repeating himself or he's seeing the future."

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The Clip Sparked a Major Reaction Online

Photo of Social media questioned why Donald Trump was visiting the doctor's office so often.
Source: MEGA

Social media questioned why Donald Trump was visiting the doctor's office so often.

The video clip immediately sparked a conversation online, with many sharing their opinions on social media.

"His third 'annual' exam this year. In his cognitive test, they should ask what do you think annual means," one critic joked, while another user said, "Yep, just like taking the dog to the vet they trick Trump into going to his doc exams so often."

"That's embarrassing," a third chimed in. "It's not looking good for Trump."

Donald Trump Has Clapped Back at Health Concerns

Photo of Donald Trump is often spotted seemingly nodding off during events.
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump is often spotted seemingly nodding off during events.

Trump is no stranger to concerns about his health. He's often hit back at accusations of him nodding off during events, telling The Wall Street Journal it's "relaxing" for him to close his eyes.

He claimed the timing of his eyes closing was coincidental, explaining, "Sometimes they’ll take a picture of me blinking, blinking, and they’ll catch me with the blink."

On another occasion, he told reporters his eyes were shut because he was "bored. I just closed them because I wanted to get the h--- outta here."

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