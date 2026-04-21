Politics Donald Trump, 79, Struggles to Keep His Plans Straight About Iran War as Health Rumors Mount Source: MEGA Donald Trump has struggled to keep his Iran war plans straight as observers and lawmakers express concern over his 'unbridled chaos.' Lesley Abravanel April 21 2026, Published 2:31 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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President Donald Trump has delivered a series of confused, contradictory updates regarding the fragile ceasefire with Iran and the status of pending peace talks in Pakistan. While Trump claimed that Tehran had already accepted key U.S. demands, Iranian officials and sources close to the negotiations have denied these assertions, characterizing his statements as a "table of surrender" fantasy. In a New York Post interview on Monday, April 20, the POTUS stated that Vice President J.D. Vance was already traveling to Pakistan for talks. However, U.S. officials later clarified that the delegation, which also includes Long Island real estate attorney Steve Witkoff and Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner, had not yet left Washington and was only expected to depart "soon.” The 79-year-old president appeared confused as to Vance’s status, initially telling ABC News that the vice president would not lead the U.S. delegation for the next round of talks, despite top officials suggesting the vice president would make the trip.

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Source: MEGA Donald Trump couldn't keep his plans together.

“It’s only because of security,” the president told ABC of Vance's change in plans. Shortly after that statement, Trump told the Post that Vance was heading to Islamabad with Kushner and Witkoff. Trump posted on Truth Social that "almost all various points of past contention" had been resolved, including a claim that Iran agreed to hand over its enriched uranium. Iranian Foreign Ministry spokespeople countered this, stating they have "no plans" for the next round of negotiations and dismissed his claims as "false and baseless.”

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Source: MEGA The U.S. accused Iran of violating the current two-week ceasefire 'numerous times.'

The U.S. accused Iran of violating the current two-week ceasefire "numerous times" by attacking commercial ships. Trump indicated the truce is set to expire on Wednesday evening, stating it is "highly unlikely" he will extend it without a definitive deal. While Trump signaled optimism for a "definitive agreement," he maintained that the U.S. naval blockade of Iranian ports will not be lifted until a final deal is reached. Iran has cited this ongoing blockade and the recent U.S. seizure of an Iranian-flagged cargo ship as violations of the existing ceasefire.

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Source: MEGA Donald Trump's poll numbers have fallen.

As observers and insiders worry about his cognitive decline, with some calling for the 25th Amendment to remove him from office, Trump has renewed threats to "decimate" Iranian infrastructure, including power plants and bridges, if the Strait of Hormuz is not completely and safely reopened by the deadline. As the president's poll numbers plummet to historic lows over his handling of the Iran crisis, on Sunday Energy Secretary Chris Wright told CNN that gas prices won’t likely fall below $3 a gallon until at least 2027.

Source: MEGA Donald Trump's mental fitness has been called into question.