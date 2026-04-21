or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Politics > Donald Trump
OK LogoPolitics

Donald Trump, 79, Struggles to Keep His Plans Straight About Iran War as Health Rumors Mount

pic of Donald Trump.
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump has struggled to keep his Iran war plans straight as observers and lawmakers express concern over his 'unbridled chaos.'

April 21 2026, Published 2:31 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

President Donald Trump has delivered a series of confused, contradictory updates regarding the fragile ceasefire with Iran and the status of pending peace talks in Pakistan. While Trump claimed that Tehran had already accepted key U.S. demands, Iranian officials and sources close to the negotiations have denied these assertions, characterizing his statements as a "table of surrender" fantasy.

In a New York Post interview on Monday, April 20, the POTUS stated that Vice President J.D. Vance was already traveling to Pakistan for talks. However, U.S. officials later clarified that the delegation, which also includes Long Island real estate attorney Steve Witkoff and Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner, had not yet left Washington and was only expected to depart "soon.”

The 79-year-old president appeared confused as to Vance’s status, initially telling ABC News that the vice president would not lead the U.S. delegation for the next round of talks, despite top officials suggesting the vice president would make the trip.

Article continues below advertisement

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
image of Donald Trump couldn't keep his plans together.
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump couldn't keep his plans together.

“It’s only because of security,” the president told ABC of Vance's change in plans.

Shortly after that statement, Trump told the Post that Vance was heading to Islamabad with Kushner and Witkoff.

Trump posted on Truth Social that "almost all various points of past contention" had been resolved, including a claim that Iran agreed to hand over its enriched uranium. Iranian Foreign Ministry spokespeople countered this, stating they have "no plans" for the next round of negotiations and dismissed his claims as "false and baseless.”

Article continues below advertisement

image of The U.S. accused Iran of violating the current two-week ceasefire 'numerous times.'
Source: MEGA

The U.S. accused Iran of violating the current two-week ceasefire 'numerous times.'

The U.S. accused Iran of violating the current two-week ceasefire "numerous times" by attacking commercial ships. Trump indicated the truce is set to expire on Wednesday evening, stating it is "highly unlikely" he will extend it without a definitive deal.

While Trump signaled optimism for a "definitive agreement," he maintained that the U.S. naval blockade of Iranian ports will not be lifted until a final deal is reached. Iran has cited this ongoing blockade and the recent U.S. seizure of an Iranian-flagged cargo ship as violations of the existing ceasefire.

MORE ON:
Donald Trump

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

image of Donald Trump's poll numbers have fallen.
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump's poll numbers have fallen.

As observers and insiders worry about his cognitive decline, with some calling for the 25th Amendment to remove him from office, Trump has renewed threats to "decimate" Iranian infrastructure, including power plants and bridges, if the Strait of Hormuz is not completely and safely reopened by the deadline.

As the president's poll numbers plummet to historic lows over his handling of the Iran crisis, on Sunday Energy Secretary Chris Wright told CNN that gas prices won’t likely fall below $3 a gallon until at least 2027.

image of Donald Trump's mental fitness has been called into question.
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump's mental fitness has been called into question.

The following day, Trump told The Hill that Wright was “totally wrong” and that prices would dip “as soon as” the war ends and insisted he was under "no pressure" to make a deal, even as reports from The Guardian described "unbridled chaos" within the White House regarding ceasefire talks in Pakistan.

While Trump maintains that the U.S. is "winning by a lot" and that any perceived confusion is due to "Fake News" reporting, even Republican allies have expressed concerns. Some lawmakers, including Rep. Nancy Mace (R-S.C.), have voiced frustration over the lack of clear answers during closed-door briefings regarding the potential for "boots on the ground.”

A recent poll showed 51 percent of Americans believe Trump's mental sharpness has worsened, fueled by a profane Easter rant threatening to destroy Iranian infrastructure. Critics, including some former allies, labeled his comments "insanity" and "unhinged," sparking calls for the 25th Amendment.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.