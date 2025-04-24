Jimmy Kimmel Roasts Ben Affleck for 'Dropping a Grenade' on Him and His Nemesis Jay Leno

Ben Affleck created a rather awkward moment for Jimmy Kimmel and Jay Leno, who had a feud for several years.

During Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Wednesday, April 23, the late-night host welcomed the Accountant actor and immediately dug into him.

Jimmy Kimmel didn’t mince words when it came to putting Ben Affleck on blast for creating an awkward moment between him and his former nemesis Jay Leno .

“You have that look on your face that you sometimes have when I see you, where you’re like, ‘What is he gonna do? Is he gonna do something?’ I’m not going to do anything,” Kimmel claimed before bringing up a memory he had of Affleck. “It’s not going to be like when I came to your house for Christmas, and I walk in the door and then Jay Leno walks right in after me.”

Jimmy Kimmel said he and Jay Leno made 'small talk' when they were left alone with each other.

As Kimmel stated how he made the most of the testy encounter, saying he and Leno were “uncomfortably making small talk,” Affleck interrupted the host and alleged he didn’t know much about the rift between the comedians.

“Believe it or not, I didn’t follow the nuance of your gossip history,” the movie star shared. “I was like, ‘Well, this is painful and awkward. What’s weird? Is something weird here? Have you guys been insulting each other publicly for decades? Oh well, Merry Christmas.’”

“Both of you left pretty quick,” the dad-of-three pointed out.