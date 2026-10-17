Jimmy Kimmel Roasts Donald Trump for 'Passing' a Cognitive Exam He 'Just Made Up': 'He's Good'
Oct. 17 2026, Updated 8:05 a.m. ET
President Donald Trump pronounced himself a “freaking genius” for remembering five words in order. Jimmy Kimmel had a less flattering assessment of the achievement.
During the October 14 episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live!, the host played footage from Trump’s rally in Bullhead City, Ariz., where the president reenacted a cognitive test and celebrated his performance.
“If anyone was worried about his brain, don’t be, he’s good,” Kimmel said. “He’s giving himself cognitive tests, and he’s passing them with flying colors.”
Donald Trump Aces His Own Test
“Five words, sir: hat, hair, logo, white, black,” Trump said, imitating the person administering the test. “‘Sir, would you please repeat those words?’ ‘Hat, hair, logo, white, black.’ ‘Oh, you got it right.’”
Trump explained that correctly repeating the words in their original order made his performance even more remarkable.
“And if you can put them in order, you get a lot of points. Go: hat, hair, logo, white, black. And they go, ‘Holy s---, nobody! No, nobody can do that!’” he continued.
“When I told the fake news about that, ‘Oh, that’s so easy!’ Nobody can do that. Very few people can do that,” he added.
“Almost none can do them in order like that. But I can,” he said. “You know why? Because I’m a freaking genius. That’s right.”
Jimmy Kimmel Grades the Achievement
“You, sir, you aced this test you just made up,” Kimmel joked. “This is the test you would give your grandfather after he fell off a stepladder.”
The comedian then connected Trump’s “genius” boast to his proposal to send $5,000 payments to American adults if Republicans retain control of Congress after the midterm elections.
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“And if you believe that, then you will also believe I’m sending you $5,000 apiece,” Kimmel said.
A ‘Genius’ Dances in Arizona
“Now, who wants to see a genius dance to the Village People, huh?” Kimmel asked before showing Trump moving to the music at the rally.
“It’s one of the few places where the natural surroundings match his skin and the shape of his hair,” he said of the Arizona setting.
Kimmel also played Trump’s claim that under Democrats, “Your son leaves as Jimmy and comes back home in three days as Janet.”
“It’s true,” Kimmel replied. “Same thing happened to me in reverse.”