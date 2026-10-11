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'The Hypocrisy Is So Glaring': Jimmy Kimmel Blasts MAGA Defense of Donald Trump's Los Angeles and San Diego Remark

Composite photo of Jimmy Kimmel & Donald Trump
Source: MEGA; JIMMY KIMMEL LIVE/YOUTUBE

Jimmy Kimmel criticized Donald Trump over remarks about attacks on Los Angeles and San Diego.

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Oct. 11 2026, Published 12:47 p.m. ET

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Jimmy Kimmel was not laughing when President Donald Trump suggested Iran could attack Los Angeles and San Diego, but the meaning of the president’s remark quickly became another partisan dispute over who can take a joke.

During his October 6 Jimmy Kimmel Live! monologue, the ABC host condemned Trump’s comments and the rallygoers who cheered them. Conservative commentators subsequently argued that critics were intentionally treating a joke as a serious proposal.

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Source: JIMMY KIMMEL LIVE/YOUTUBE
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Donald Trump Suggests 2 Cities Are a ‘Small Price’

Image of Jimmy Kimmel criticized Donald Trump after he suggested Iran could attack Los Angeles and San Diego.
Source: JIMMY KIMMEL LIVE/YOUTUBE

Jimmy Kimmel criticized Donald Trump after he suggested Iran could attack Los Angeles and San Diego.

Speaking at a campaign rally in Nebraska, Trump discussed the sacrifices Americans were making during the conflict with Iran, including rising fuel prices.

After calling those costs a small price for keeping the country and world safe, Trump added, “Let them take out Los Angeles. Let them take out San Diego.”

Kimmel, who lives in Los Angeles, called the comments “truly appalling.”

The host acknowledged that Trump regularly makes provocative statements but described this one as “one of the craziest, most indefensible statements” of his presidency.

“Openly musing about Iran, a country we are currently at war with, taking out two American cities while his adoring fans cheer him,” Kimmel commented, noting the 13 million people who live in them.

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MAGA Commentators Defend Donald Trump's Joke

Image of Donald Trump said attacks on the two California cities could be a small price for keeping the country safe.
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump said attacks on the two California cities could be a small price for keeping the country safe.

Right-wing media personalities accused Trump’s critics of overreacting and framed the president’s remarks as an obvious joke.

Kimmel contrasted that defense with the outrage directed at his own comedy. He recalled the backlash to a joke about Trump and first lady Melania Trump’s age gap, after which the couple called for him to be fired and conservative commentators characterized his rhetoric as “dangerous.”

“The hypocrisy is so glaring, you can’t even turn your head toward it. You will get blind,” Kimmel joked.

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Critics Accused of Deliberate Misinterpretation

Image of Jimmy Kimmel accused Donald Trump’s supporters of applying a double standard to political comedy.
Source: JIMMY KIMMEL LIVE/YOUTUBE

Jimmy Kimmel accused Donald Trump’s supporters of applying a double standard to political comedy.

Forensic psychiatrist Dr. Carole Lieberman rejected Kimmel’s interpretation, arguing that Trump was being sarcastic and that the host knowingly presented the remark as something more sinister.

“Jimmy Kimmel, who rose from Mild to Moderate (and is inching towards Severe) on my list of people with Trump Derangement Syndrome, delighted in misinterpreting what President Trump said about Iran,” she said.

Image of Conservative commentators defended Donald Trump by arguing that his remarks were intended as a joke.
Source: MEGA

Conservative commentators defended Donald Trump by arguing that his remarks were intended as a joke.

Lieberman actually appeared in a Newsmax clip included in a montage Kimmel used to illustrate reactions in the media.

“Kimmel claimed that Trump was urging Iran on to nuke Los Angeles and San Diego, failing — on purpose — to see that Trump was being sarcastic,” she continued. “This didn't matter to Kimmel because he knew his loyal audience would laugh — and they did.”

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