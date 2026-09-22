Jimmy Kimmel Roasts Donald Trump's 'Un-American' White House Media Ban While Poking Fun at 'Human Printer' Natalie Harp

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In his Monday, September 21, monologue, Jimmy Kimmel flamed President Donald Trump and his executive assistant, Natalie Harp, with a crude visual showing how Trump handles unfavorable news about himself. The segment addressed reports from The Wall Street Journal and CNN indicating that Harp triggered the White House media ban by showing Trump an array of negative television clips and graphics from outlets including Politico, CNN and MS NOW. After seeing the critical coverage, an infuriated Trump allegedly ordered the immediate removal of these organizations' White House press credentials.

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Jimmy Kimmel Jokes About Donald Trump and Natalie Harp

Source: MEGA Jimmy Kimmel joked about Natalie Harp changing the president's 'diapers.'

“Some reports say that the president of the president’s fan club, human printer Natalie Harp, showed him a bunch of negative coverage from political CNN and MS Now, and that is when he made this decision to kick them to the curb,” Kimmel said. “Poor Natalie Harp, can you imagine how many diapers she had to change after that incident? Let’s get you up on the koala changing table, sir.”

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Source: MEGA Donald Trump's media ban was allegedly a result of Natalie Harp showing him negative press from certain outlets.

According to multiple reports, the 35-year-old trails the POTUS and feeds him a steady flow of flattering coverage of him and his policies. When Harp reportedly showed him what others were saying, he went into a Truth Social tirade and posted the media ban. “I am proud to announce that, effective immediately, I am banning Fake News CNN, MSNOW (who recently changed their name from MSNBC due to lack of viewership and credibility!), and Politico (The recipients of an illegal and ridiculous $8 Million Dollar subscription, an All Time Record, directly from the United States Government, under Crooked Joe Biden, in order to keep them ‘alive.’ Seems like corruption to me!), from the White House as a result of their constant ‘reporting’ FAKE NEWS!’” Trump announced on Truth Social on Friday.

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Donald Trump Defends His Decision

Source: MEGA Jimmy Kimmel pointed out that even Fox News sided against Donald Trump.

Facing a First Amendment lawsuit and a media boycott of his events and speeches by major networks, including his typically flattering Fox News, the 80-year-old president fired off again on Truth Social to clarify his stance. “The White House is not instituting an assault on the Free Press, something which I cherish,” he said in a second Truth Social post. “It is instituting an assault on the FAKE NEWS, something that has grown like Cancer in our beloved United States of America. It is corrupt, purposeful, pervasive, fully coordinated, and totally out of control. It is a threat to our National Security, and must be stopped.” Kimmel marveled at the unprecedented industry backlash to the decision, noting that even conservative networks stood up against the restriction. "Do you realize how far south someone has to go for Fox News to defend CNN?" the comedian asked the audience.

'Bad News Is Fake News'

Source: MEGA Jimmy Kimmel called the president's ban 'un-American.'