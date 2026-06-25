Kai Trump Slammed After Calling the White House 'My House': 'It's Ours'
June 25 2026, Published 6:01 p.m. ET
Kai Trump, President Donald Trump's granddaughter, faced significant online backlash after publishing a YouTube vlog where she casually referred to the White House as "my house.”
In the video, she hosted a behind-the-scenes tour surrounding her grandpa's 80th birthday UFC event, showing off various rooms and sharing personal childhood memories.
While some fans defended the 19-year-old by pointing out that her family is currently living in the executive residence, critics heavily trolled her for the phrasing.
Many commenters argued that the space belongs to the American people and found her "my house" remark to be highly tone-deaf.
Some of the backlash is tied to wider online debates about whether it is appropriate for a family member without a formal public role to offer such exclusive, behind-the-scenes access.
The incoming University of Miami freshman began the video by holding a tiny mic and saying, "All right, guys, welcome into my house."
As she showed viewers around the White House, including a portrait of George Washington and the main entrance, she also revealed specific childhood memories, such as playing soccer, and shared tidbits about her grandfather.
The daughter of Donald Trump Jr. and Vanessa Haydon said her grandpa “added a lot of gold to the place because he really loves it.”
At one point, Kai also sat in the president's chair and spoke about his love for Diet Coke and how he orders it with just the press of a button.
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'Personality of a Paper Bag'
Needless to say, the tour wasn’t a hit on social media channels.
One user corrected the teenager, saying, "Kai Trump, it's not YOUR house. It's ours."
"Are dead presidents rolling in their graves seeing Gen Z vlog in the White House?” quipped another.
Another critic said that Kai should stick to playing golf because "everyone in this f---ing family has the personality of a paper bag."
"Why the f--- would they let her do this??" wondered another.
'Your Grandpa Sucks'
The president’s ubiquitous granddaughter frequently faces significant backlash and public criticism, with online discussions revealing that many people perceive her as entitled or out of touch.
She sparked heavy criticism after filming a YouTube vlog shopping at the high-end Erewhon market alongside her Secret Service detail. Critics accused her of being "tone-deaf" and flaunting taxpayer-funded security during an expensive grocery run amid a tough economy.
She faced intense pushback for filming promotional videos and modeling apparel for her clothing brand, KT, directly on the White House South Lawn and in front of the Lincoln Memorial.
Speaking on Logan Paul's "Impaulsive" podcast, Kai stated that people frequently form negative judgments about her before getting to know her or even speaking with her.
She detailed a public encounter where a stranger unexpectedly approached her to tell her, "Your grandpa sucks.” Rather than engaging negatively, she recalled simply responding, "Thank you so much for taking the time to say that.”