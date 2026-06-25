Kai Trump Slammed After Calling the White House 'My House': 'It's Ours'

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Kai Trump, President Donald Trump's granddaughter, faced significant online backlash after publishing a YouTube vlog where she casually referred to the White House as "my house.” In the video, she hosted a behind-the-scenes tour surrounding her grandpa's 80th birthday UFC event, showing off various rooms and sharing personal childhood memories. While some fans defended the 19-year-old by pointing out that her family is currently living in the executive residence, critics heavily trolled her for the phrasing.

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Source: MEGA Kai Trump was slammed for calling the White House 'my house.'

Many commenters argued that the space belongs to the American people and found her "my house" remark to be highly tone-deaf. Some of the backlash is tied to wider online debates about whether it is appropriate for a family member without a formal public role to offer such exclusive, behind-the-scenes access. The incoming University of Miami freshman began the video by holding a tiny mic and saying, "All right, guys, welcome into my house."

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Source: MEGA Kai Trump frequently faces backlash from critics online.

As she showed viewers around the White House, including a portrait of George Washington and the main entrance, she also revealed specific childhood memories, such as playing soccer, and shared tidbits about her grandfather. The daughter of Donald Trump Jr. and Vanessa Haydon said her grandpa “added a lot of gold to the place because he really loves it.” At one point, Kai also sat in the president's chair and spoke about his love for Diet Coke and how he orders it with just the press of a button.

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'Personality of a Paper Bag'

Source: MEGA Kai Trump said Donald Trump orders Diet Coke at the White House with the push of a button.

Needless to say, the tour wasn’t a hit on social media channels. One user corrected the teenager, saying, "Kai Trump, it's not YOUR house. It's ours." "Are dead presidents rolling in their graves seeing Gen Z vlog in the White House?” quipped another. Another critic said that Kai should stick to playing golf because "everyone in this f---ing family has the personality of a paper bag." "Why the f--- would they let her do this??" wondered another.

'Your Grandpa Sucks'

Source: MEGA 'Kai Trump, it's not YOUR house. It's ours,' a critic argued.