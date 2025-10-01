Article continues below advertisement

Article continues below advertisement

'Mr. Son of a B----'

Source: @ColbertLateShow/YouTube Jimmy Kimmel called the president a 'b----' for celebrating his suspension.

As the audience booed, Kimmel shook his head and laughed before taking a dig at Trump. “I mean that son of a b----, you know, is really unbelievable,” Kimmel said to Colbert, who jokingly responded, “Mr. Son of a b----.” Kimmel continued, “I never imagined that we’d ever have a president like this, and I hope we don’t ever have another president like this again.” Although Kimmel joined Colbert’s late-night show to continue his mockery, the comedian’s eponymous talk show was reinstated on September 23 after a brief suspension for his remarks about the late Charlie Kirk.

Article continues below advertisement

Jimmy Kimmel Recalls Moment He Was Suspended From ABC

Source: mega Jimmy Kimmel's show was reinstated on September 23.

During the same broadcast with Colbert, Kimmel recalled thinking his 22 years and counting on ABC were officially over after his controversial comments about Kirk, who was shot and killed in a political assassination on September 10. “It was about 3:00 [p.m.]. We tape our show at 4:30. I’m in my office, typing away as I usually do. I get a phone call; it’s ABC. They say they want to talk to me. This is unusual,” he said of the day he found out about his cancelation.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Jimmy Kimmel's Phone Call With ABC Executives

Source: CBS Jimmy Kimmel recalled thinking he would 'never' be back on air again.

Kimmel continued, “As far as I knew, they didn’t even know I was doing a show previous to this, so I have like five people who work in my office with me, so the only private place to go is the bathroom.” “So I go into the bathroom. And I’m on the phone with the ABC executives, and they say, ‘Listen, we wanna take the temperature down. We’re concerned about what you’re gonna say tonight, and we decided that the best route is to take the show off the air tonight,’” Kimmel recounted as the audience booed.

Jimmy Kimmel Thought He'd 'Never' Be on Air Again

Source: CBS The comedian has been with ABC for over 20 years.