Jimmy Kimmel Slams 'B-----' Donald Trump on Live Show With Stephen Colbert After Suspension
Oct. 1 2025, Published 11:44 a.m. ET
Jimmy Kimmel appeared in better spirits on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert as he slammed President Donald Trump for being a “b----” after his short suspension from ABC.
While talking with Stephen Colbert on Tuesday, September 30, Kimmel was asked if he ever thought “the president of the United States would be celebrating your unemployment.”
'Mr. Son of a B----'
As the audience booed, Kimmel shook his head and laughed before taking a dig at Trump. “I mean that son of a b----, you know, is really unbelievable,” Kimmel said to Colbert, who jokingly responded, “Mr. Son of a b----.”
Kimmel continued, “I never imagined that we’d ever have a president like this, and I hope we don’t ever have another president like this again.”
Although Kimmel joined Colbert’s late-night show to continue his mockery, the comedian’s eponymous talk show was reinstated on September 23 after a brief suspension for his remarks about the late Charlie Kirk.
Jimmy Kimmel Recalls Moment He Was Suspended From ABC
During the same broadcast with Colbert, Kimmel recalled thinking his 22 years and counting on ABC were officially over after his controversial comments about Kirk, who was shot and killed in a political assassination on September 10.
“It was about 3:00 [p.m.]. We tape our show at 4:30. I’m in my office, typing away as I usually do. I get a phone call; it’s ABC. They say they want to talk to me. This is unusual,” he said of the day he found out about his cancelation.
Jimmy Kimmel's Phone Call With ABC Executives
Kimmel continued, “As far as I knew, they didn’t even know I was doing a show previous to this, so I have like five people who work in my office with me, so the only private place to go is the bathroom.”
“So I go into the bathroom. And I’m on the phone with the ABC executives, and they say, ‘Listen, we wanna take the temperature down. We’re concerned about what you’re gonna say tonight, and we decided that the best route is to take the show off the air tonight,’” Kimmel recounted as the audience booed.
Jimmy Kimmel Thought He'd 'Never' Be on Air Again
“That’s what I said. I started booing,” he joked. “I said I don’t think that’s a good idea, and they said, ‘Well, we think it’s a good idea.’ And then there was a vote, and I lost the vote.”
Kimmel went on to say he thought he was “never coming back on the air.” Despite the controversy, the late-night host’s show is back to its regular scheduled programming.