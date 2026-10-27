'I'm Grossing Myself Out': Jimmy Kimmel Struggles to Keep His Composure While Mimicking Donald Trump's 'Horny' Gesture Toward Nicki Minaj at Rally

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Jimmy Kimmel Mocks Donald Trump's 'Horny' Gesture

Source: MEGA Donald Trump praised Nicki Minaj's figure while inviting the rapper onstage at a Michigan rally.

During the October 26 episode of his late-night show, Kimmel played footage from Trump's October 25 rally in Port Huron, Michigan. "I looked at one h--- of a beautiful a-- before, Nicki Minaj... That's hard to miss. That, stand up. That's hard to miss," Trump told the crowd before making a suggestive hand gesture. Kimmel attempted to recreate the movement himself. "I'm grossing myself out even doing it," he admitted. "Horny Donald is my least favorite Donald of all of them." Kimmel mocked, "Stand up, Nicki! Let's get a view of that beautiful badonkadonk on you!"

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Jimmy Kimmel Mocks Trump’s Reaction to Nicki Minaj’s ass, Comparing Him to a Man Staring at an All-You-Can-Eat Buffet



Jimmy Kimmel had a field day reacting to Donald Trump and Nicki Minaj, joking that Trump seemed particularly taken with the rapper.



After mentioning that Trump… pic.twitter.com/c9enjEOa2f — Rocco (@_roccosv) October 27, 2026 Source: @_ROCCOSV/X Jimmy Kimmel admitted he was grossed out while mimicking Donald Trump's suggestive gesture toward Nicki Minaj.

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Jimmy Kimmel Takes Aim at Fox News

Source: MEGA Jimmy Kimmel joked about how Fox News would have reacted if Joe Biden had made similar remarks about Nicki Minaj.

Kimmel then brought former President Joe Biden into the conversation. "Can you imagine what would happen if Joe Biden said that?" he asked. "How would Fox News handle Joe Biden saying, 'Nicki Minaj had a beautiful a--?' Steve Doocy would have to eat the Bible on camera."

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Nicki Minaj's Potential White House Role

Source: MEGA Jimmy Kimmel poked fun at the possibility of Nicki Minaj becoming the next White House press secretary.

The host also poked fun at the suggestion that Minaj could become the next White House press secretary following Katie Zacharia's abrupt departure. "Because that's the Trump guarantee," Kimmel explained. "However bad things are, he will find a way to make them weirder and worse." Kimmel also played a clip about Minaj's hopes for her children's futures. The rapper said she wanted her children to live somewhere "we can be proud of" without being "bombarded with s-- changes."

Jimmy Kimmel Jokes About Nicki Minaj's Comments

Source: MEGA Jimmy Kimmel joked about Nicki Minaj's comments about her children in school.