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'I'm Grossing Myself Out': Jimmy Kimmel Struggles to Keep His Composure While Mimicking Donald Trump's 'Horny' Gesture Toward Nicki Minaj at Rally

split image of Donald Trump, Jimmy Kimmel and Nicki Minaji
Source: MEGA

Jimmy Kimmel mocked Donald Trump's comments about Nicki Minaj's backside.

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Oct. 27 2026, Updated 12:57 p.m. ET

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Jimmy Kimmel was left cringing at his own impression of Donald Trump after the president made an eyebrow-raising comment about Nicki Minaj.

The late-night host called out Trump's behavior on Jimmy Kimmel Live! after the president praised the rapper's figure during a rally in Michigan.

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Jimmy Kimmel Mocks Donald Trump's 'Horny' Gesture

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image of Donald Trump praised Nicki Minaj's figure while inviting the rapper onstage at a Michigan rally.
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump praised Nicki Minaj's figure while inviting the rapper onstage at a Michigan rally.

During the October 26 episode of his late-night show, Kimmel played footage from Trump's October 25 rally in Port Huron, Michigan.

"I looked at one h--- of a beautiful a-- before, Nicki Minaj... That's hard to miss. That, stand up. That's hard to miss," Trump told the crowd before making a suggestive hand gesture.

Kimmel attempted to recreate the movement himself.

"I'm grossing myself out even doing it," he admitted. "Horny Donald is my least favorite Donald of all of them."

Kimmel mocked, "Stand up, Nicki! Let's get a view of that beautiful badonkadonk on you!"

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Source: @_ROCCOSV/X

Jimmy Kimmel admitted he was grossed out while mimicking Donald Trump's suggestive gesture toward Nicki Minaj.

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Jimmy Kimmel Takes Aim at Fox News

image of Jimmy Kimmel joked about how Fox News would have reacted if Joe Biden had made similar remarks about Nicki Minaj.
Source: MEGA

Jimmy Kimmel joked about how Fox News would have reacted if Joe Biden had made similar remarks about Nicki Minaj.

Kimmel then brought former President Joe Biden into the conversation.

"Can you imagine what would happen if Joe Biden said that?" he asked. "How would Fox News handle Joe Biden saying, 'Nicki Minaj had a beautiful a--?' Steve Doocy would have to eat the Bible on camera."

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Nicki Minaj's Potential White House Role

image of Jimmy Kimmel poked fun at the possibility of Nicki Minaj becoming the next White House press secretary.
Source: MEGA

Jimmy Kimmel poked fun at the possibility of Nicki Minaj becoming the next White House press secretary.

The host also poked fun at the suggestion that Minaj could become the next White House press secretary following Katie Zacharia's abrupt departure.

"Because that's the Trump guarantee," Kimmel explained. "However bad things are, he will find a way to make them weirder and worse."

Kimmel also played a clip about Minaj's hopes for her children's futures.

The rapper said she wanted her children to live somewhere "we can be proud of" without being "bombarded with s-- changes."

Jimmy Kimmel Jokes About Nicki Minaj's Comments

image of Jimmy Kimmel joked about Nicki Minaj's comments about her children in school.
Source: MEGA

Jimmy Kimmel joked about Nicki Minaj's comments about her children in school.

Kimmel sarcastically agreed with Minaj's remarks, saying, "That's right. We don't want that."

He then joked, "These kids, they go to school a Nicki, and they come home a Nick. It's an epidemic. And now, if you'll excuse me, I have to go get another cantaloupe implanted in my b---."

After showing an image that appeared to show Trump looking at the rapper's backside, Kimmel delivered another jab at the president.

"I mean, look at King Hungry the VIII taking her in," he quipped. "It's like he's looking at the 'all you can eat meat' plate at Fogo De Chão."

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