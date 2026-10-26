Nicki Minaj Looks Unrecognizable as She Shows Off Her 'MAGA Face' at Trump Rally: 'Nothing Real'
Oct. 26 2026, Published 7:24 a.m. ET
Nicki Minaj is facing backlash online after appearing alongside President Donald Trump at a political rally in Michigan.
The 43-year-old rapper joined Trump onstage in Port Huron on Sunday, October 25, to support Republican candidates ahead of the midterm elections. Photos from the event soon circulated online, prompting some users to criticize her styling.
One social media user shared two photos of Minaj with the caption, “The MAGA face & the blue contacts 😬,” setting off a discussion about her appearance.
For the event, the “Super Bass” singer wore a beige Gucci-patterned blazer over a white top, accessorized with a statement necklace and an orange flower pin. Her brown hair featured blonde highlights and was styled half up and half down, while her blue contact lenses also drew attention.
Minaj also wore long, pointed pink acrylic nails, which became another talking point among commenters.
‘I’m So Confused’
“Bulky press-ons, unmelted lace, blue contacts…she’s turned into the ppl she used to talk about omg,” one person wrote.
Another added, “She’s even trying to morph into a blonde white MAGA woman. What the h---."
Other users questioned the look, too, with one asking, “What does a MAGA face look like ?! I want to be able to point them out at will 😂😂👀."
“I’m so confused on the nails, like what,” another commenter said, while someone else wrote, “she thinks she's white lol.”
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Minaj Showed Support for Trump and Republican Candidates
The online reaction wasn't the only thing that drew attention to Minaj's appearance in Michigan. The rapper also used the event to voice her support for Trump and two Republican candidates: Mike Rogers, who is running for the U.S. Senate, and John James, the Republican candidate for governor.
During the rally, Minaj expressed her appreciation for the president and made her position clear.
“I am so honored to stand with you every single time,” Minaj told Trump, according to coverage of the event.
She also reaffirmed her support for Trump, indicating that she would back him again if he ran for office in the future.
White House Official Jokes Minaj Could Become Press Secretary
Minaj's appearance also sparked a playful moment involving White House Communications Director Steven Cheung.
Cheung shared a video on X, formerly Twitter, showing himself with the rapper aboard Air Force One.
He accompanied the clip with a suggestion that Minaj could take on a role in the administration, writing, “I think we may have found the new White House Press Secretary!”
Minaj appeared to respond to Cheung's suggestion with a lighthearted message of her own, posting an American flag emoji alongside a grinning face with a sweat emoji.
The post comes amid reported changes in the press secretary role. Karoline Leavitt resigned in August, and Katie Zacharia stepped down on October 16, after just five days in the position.