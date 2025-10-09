Jimmy Kimmel Wants to 'Ask' Donald Trump to Be on His Show After Cancelation Drama

Article continues below advertisement

Jimmy Kimmel wants to sit down with Donald Trump on his late-night show. “I’d love to have Trump on the show, for sure,” Kimmel, 57, explained at the Bloomberg Screentime event on Wednesday, October 8. “I mean, I feel like he knows that if… he wants, I dunno… alright, I’ll ask him.”

Jimmy Kimmel Plans to 'Ask' Donald Trump to Join His Show

Source: MEGA Donald Trump was a vocal supporter of Jimmy Kimmel's show being taken off the air.

Trump, 79, was one of the most vocal supporters when Kimmel’s show was put on pause in September due to comments he made about Charlie Kirk and his suspected shooter, Tyler Robinson. "We hit some new lows over the weekend with the MAGA gang desperately trying to characterize this kid who murdered Charlie Kirk as anything other than one of them and doing everything they can to score political points from it," Kimmel said during the talk show’s September 15 broadcast. “Many in MAGA-land are working very hard to capitalize on the murder of Charlie Kirk.”

Jimmy Kimmel Made Comments About Charlie Kirk

Source: ABC Jimmy Kimmel's show was taken off air following the September 15 broadcast.

In the same monologue, Kimmel also poked fun at the president’s reaction to Kirk’s murder, as the POTUS quickly moved on to discuss building plans at the White House when asked how he was coping. Two days after the broadcast, Nexstar, the largest broadcast and digital media company in the U.S. and operator of dozens of ABC affiliates, issued a press release stating it “strongly objects to recent comments made by Mr. Kimmel concerning the killing of Charlie Kirk and will replace the show with other programming in its ABC-affiliated markets.”

'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' Was Taken Off the Air

Source: MEGA Donald Trump applauded the decision to take Jimmy Kimmel off the air.

Kimmel learned via phone call on September 17 that his show was put on hold indefinitely. The call was reportedly made by Disney Entertainment co-chairman Dana Walden, hours before Kimmel was set to film the evening’s show, per Deadline. “Congratulations to ABC for finally having the courage to do what had to be done,” Trump reacted to the news in a post on his Truth Social platform. “That leaves Jimmy [Fallon] and Seth [Meyers], two total losers, on Fake News NBC. Their ratings are also horrible. Do it NBC!!!”

Jimmy Kimmel Marked Most-Watched Episode

Source: MEGA Jimmy Kimmel returned to TV screens on September 23.