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Jimmy Kimmel's Ratings Surge Raises a Bigger Question About Late-Night TV

Photo of Jimmy Kimmel.
Source: Jimmy Kimmel Live/YOUTUBE

Jimmy Kimmel posted his strongest monthly ratings in June.

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July 22 2026, Published 7:32 a.m. ET

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Jimmy Kimmel’s latest ratings win is giving late-night television something it rarely gets anymore: a clean headline.

Jimmy Kimmel Live! averaged 3.15 million viewers per night in June, the strongest monthly showing of the show’s 23-year run, according to Nielsen Live+7 data first reported by LateNighter.

The ABC series also jumped 112% month over month among adults 18–49, with four June episodes drawing more than 700,000 viewers in the key demo.

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Image of ABC renewed Jimmy Kimmel's contract through 2027.
Source: MEGA

ABC renewed Jimmy Kimmel's contract through 2027.

The timing gives Kimmel an easy contrast with President Donald Trump, who has repeatedly attacked the host as low-rated and “ratings challenged.” ABC has renewed Kimmel’s contract through 2027.

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Attention or Momentum?

Image of Experts linked the ratings jump to viral moments and news coverage.
Source: Jimmy Kimmel Live/YOUTUBE

Experts linked the ratings jump to viral moments and news coverage.

“A month-to-month spike like this is almost always a story about attention, not format,” said Amore Philip, founder of Apples and Oranges Public Relations.

“Late night now lives in clips, so a single monologue that travels on social can pull in viewers who never watch the linear broadcast, and a strong news cycle simply gives a host more of those shareable moments to work with,” Philip added.

“The question for networks and ad buyers is whether that is a trendline or a pop, and the honest answer is that one great month is a signal, not a guarantee,” she noted. “The real win for a host is converting a viral moment into a habit.”

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The Stephen Colbert Factor

Image of Stephen Colbert's departure reshaped the late-night television landscape.
Source: MEGA

Stephen Colbert's departure reshaped the late-night television landscape.

“The prevailing opinion that this ratings spike is evidence that ‘the politics have invaded late night TV’ completely misrepresents trends in viewer behavior,” said John Kwatakye-Atiko, founder of Popularity PR.

He pointed instead to disruption in the 11:35 p.m. field after CBS canceled The Late Show with Stephen Colbert in May. Comics Unleashed, hosted by Byron Allen, has plunged to an average of just 807,000 viewers in the former Late Show slot, while NBC’s The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon averaged 1.47 million viewers in June.

“After Colbert's departure from the airwaves in May,” Kwatakye-Atiko noted, “late-night TV audiences went directly into Kimmel's arms.”

Sports Lead-ins Matter

Image of Experts added that major sports broadcasts also boosted the show’s viewership.
Source: UNSPLASH

Experts added that major sports broadcasts also boosted the show’s viewership.

According to Kwatakye-Atiko, Kimmel likely also benefited from ABC’s sports schedule, including NBA Finals and Stanley Cup Final coverage.

“Four programs that aired in June during a time slot immediately after one of the aforementioned large sporting events. All four programs drew over 700,000 viewers in the 18-49 demographic,” he explained.

“Media buyers and advertising agencies do NOT see these spikes as any kind of permanent trends,” he said. “If you allow yourself to be misled by the idea that this ratings spike is indicative of a permanent cultural change in late-night TV, you'll spend clients' money foolishly.”

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