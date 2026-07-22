Jimmy Kimmel's Ratings Surge Raises a Bigger Question About Late-Night TV

Article continues below advertisement

Jimmy Kimmel’s latest ratings win is giving late-night television something it rarely gets anymore: a clean headline. Jimmy Kimmel Live! averaged 3.15 million viewers per night in June, the strongest monthly showing of the show’s 23-year run, according to Nielsen Live+7 data first reported by LateNighter. The ABC series also jumped 112% month over month among adults 18–49, with four June episodes drawing more than 700,000 viewers in the key demo.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA ABC renewed Jimmy Kimmel's contract through 2027.

The timing gives Kimmel an easy contrast with President Donald Trump, who has repeatedly attacked the host as low-rated and “ratings challenged.” ABC has renewed Kimmel’s contract through 2027.

Article continues below advertisement

Attention or Momentum?

Source: Jimmy Kimmel Live/YOUTUBE Experts linked the ratings jump to viral moments and news coverage.

“A month-to-month spike like this is almost always a story about attention, not format,” said Amore Philip, founder of Apples and Oranges Public Relations. “Late night now lives in clips, so a single monologue that travels on social can pull in viewers who never watch the linear broadcast, and a strong news cycle simply gives a host more of those shareable moments to work with,” Philip added. “The question for networks and ad buyers is whether that is a trendline or a pop, and the honest answer is that one great month is a signal, not a guarantee,” she noted. “The real win for a host is converting a viral moment into a habit.”

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

The Stephen Colbert Factor

Source: MEGA Stephen Colbert's departure reshaped the late-night television landscape.

Sports Lead-ins Matter

Source: UNSPLASH Experts added that major sports broadcasts also boosted the show’s viewership.