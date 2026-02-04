or
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
JK Rowling
NEWS

J.K. Rowling Denies Inviting Jeffrey Epstein to 'Harry Potter & the Cursed Child' Broadway Opening: 'This Is Beyond Silly'

split photo of jeffrey epstein and j.k. rowling
Source: mega

The famous author claimed she never met the dead pedophile.

Feb. 4 2026, Updated 6:37 p.m. ET

J.K. Rowling wants the internet to know she had nothing to do with late s-- offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Replying to an X user who claimed she had been "sending invitations to Epstein 10 years after he was convicted," the famous author wrote on Monday, February 2, "This is beyond silly. Neither I, nor anybody on my team, ever met, communicated with or invited Jeffrey Epstein to anything."

Rowling's response came after an invitation to the Broadway opening of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child dated April 22, 2018, was included in the latest batch of Epstein-related documents released by the Department of Justice (DOJ) on January 30.

The Show's Producers Allegedly Unknowingly Sent Jeffrey Epstein the Tickets

image of Hollywood publicist Peggy Siegal reportedly requested the tickets on his behalf.
Source: mega; Department of Justice

Hollywood publicist Peggy Siegal reportedly requested the tickets on his behalf.

The tickets were allegedly sent to the dead pedophile — who served a house arrest sentence in 2010 for soliciting prostitution from a minor— by the stage show's producers following a request by an associate of his.

Hollywood publicist Peggy Siegal had apparently emailed Playground Entertainment head Colin Callender saying that a "very important friend" wanted to "come see the spectacle."

Callender told an outlet that that he was unaware that Epstein was the friend in question.

Jeffrey Epstein Wasn't Allowed Into the Opening

image of He was turned away at the door at the opening.
Source: mega

He was turned away at the door at the opening.

The DOJ files also revealed he was turned away at the door at the opening, despite having tickets.

Epstein wrote in an email to Siegal the following morning that he "couldn't get in," claiming his name wasn't on the guest list. "No biggy but thought you should know," he wrote.

Epstein was arrested on s-- trafficking and conspiracy charges a little over a year later in July 2019.

JK Rowling

Peggy Siegal Was Seemingly a Close Friend of Jeffrey Epstein's

image of Peggy Siegal has been making headlines recently over her ties to the disgraced financier.
Source: mega

Peggy Siegal has been making headlines recently over her ties to the disgraced financier.

Meanwhile, Siegal, now 78, has been making headlines recently over her ties to the disgraced financier.

An outlet reported on Monday that she sent Epstein an email in December 2009 offering to bring him "a little baby back" from a trip to Africa, saying it would be "so Madonna."

Four of the legendary pop star's six children were adopted from the African country Malawi.

image of The publicist mentioned Sarah Ferguson in emails sent to Jeffrey Epstein.
Source: mega

The publicist mentioned Sarah Ferguson in emails sent to Jeffrey Epstein.

In the same email, the PR networker commented on former Prince Andrew's ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson, doing U.S. TV interviews at the time.

She reportedly wrote to Epstein, "Saw Sarah- the duchess on Today Show and Regis today…she was very compelling."

"Bet the Queen is thrilled Fergie's failed marriage is her fault. But Sarah was very charming on tv," Siegal added, referencing the late Queen Elizabeth II.

Siegal was also included on the "guest list" for a "very last minute casual dinner" for Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor when he stayed with Epstein in New York in December 2010.

