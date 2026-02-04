J.K. Rowling Denies Inviting Jeffrey Epstein to 'Harry Potter & the Cursed Child' Broadway Opening: 'This Is Beyond Silly'

Article continues below advertisement

J.K. Rowling wants the internet to know she had nothing to do with late s-- offender Jeffrey Epstein. Replying to an X user who claimed she had been "sending invitations to Epstein 10 years after he was convicted," the famous author wrote on Monday, February 2, "This is beyond silly. Neither I, nor anybody on my team, ever met, communicated with or invited Jeffrey Epstein to anything." Rowling's response came after an invitation to the Broadway opening of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child dated April 22, 2018, was included in the latest batch of Epstein-related documents released by the Department of Justice (DOJ) on January 30.

The Show's Producers Allegedly Unknowingly Sent Jeffrey Epstein the Tickets

Source: mega; Department of Justice Hollywood publicist Peggy Siegal reportedly requested the tickets on his behalf.

The tickets were allegedly sent to the dead pedophile — who served a house arrest sentence in 2010 for soliciting prostitution from a minor— by the stage show's producers following a request by an associate of his. Hollywood publicist Peggy Siegal had apparently emailed Playground Entertainment head Colin Callender saying that a "very important friend" wanted to "come see the spectacle." Callender told an outlet that that he was unaware that Epstein was the friend in question.

Jeffrey Epstein Wasn't Allowed Into the Opening

Source: mega He was turned away at the door at the opening.

The DOJ files also revealed he was turned away at the door at the opening, despite having tickets. Epstein wrote in an email to Siegal the following morning that he "couldn't get in," claiming his name wasn't on the guest list. "No biggy but thought you should know," he wrote. Epstein was arrested on s-- trafficking and conspiracy charges a little over a year later in July 2019.

Peggy Siegal Was Seemingly a Close Friend of Jeffrey Epstein's

Source: mega Peggy Siegal has been making headlines recently over her ties to the disgraced financier.

Meanwhile, Siegal, now 78, has been making headlines recently over her ties to the disgraced financier. An outlet reported on Monday that she sent Epstein an email in December 2009 offering to bring him "a little baby back" from a trip to Africa, saying it would be "so Madonna." Four of the legendary pop star's six children were adopted from the African country Malawi.

Source: mega The publicist mentioned Sarah Ferguson in emails sent to Jeffrey Epstein.