Ex-Prince Andrew Finally Booted Out of Royal Lodge After Infuriating King Charles Over Horse Riding Photos and Epstein Scandal: 'Enough Was Enough'
Feb. 4 2026, Published 2:10 p.m. ET
The man formerly known as Prince Andrew is officially out of the Royal Lodge, a source claims.
After months of back-and-forth between the disgraced ex-Duke of York, 65, and his brother King Charles, the monarch forced him to move out of the Windsor abode early.
Ex-Prince Andrew Needs to Be 'Removed' From the Spotlight
While Andrew was set to leave his longtime home later this month, the move-out date was pushed up.
“The sight of him plastered on the front pages out riding his horse or driving in his car past photographers in Windsor, amid the continued dripping poison of the Epstein files, was just too much,” a source told Daily Mail.
“He had to be removed from the public eye," they went on.
The former royal and his ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson, got backlash in recent days as their names and correspondence with dead pedophile Jeffrey Epstein and his associate Ghislaine Maxwell have resurfaced.
The DOJ released over 3 million files from Epstein's infamous treasure trove of depravity last week.
Charles, 77, said "enough was enough," and the "message was conveyed to Andrew that it was time for him to head to Norfolk immediately.”
The Former Prince Is Heading to Sandringham Estate in Norfolk
Andrew is heading to The Firm's Sandringham Estate in Norfolk, where he will spend the rest of his days. The place he will now be living in — Marsh Farm — is much smaller than his previous 30-room mansion at Windsor. He will be staying at the nearby Wood Farm until Marsh is fully ready and renovated.
Ferguson, 66, has lived with Andrew at the Lodge since 2008, but she will not be going with the late Queen Elizabeth's second son to Sandringham.
Charles took away Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor's royal titles and home in October 2025.
Another source claimed to Daily Mail that it's "clear" Charles and Prince William "were given some kind of forewarning in intelligence briefings late last year about what was still to come."
“They couldn’t share that, and when they evicted Andrew and Sarah from Royal Lodge some people thought it was too harsh. In the light of what’s now come out, it looks a more appropriate sanction," the insider added.
New allegations against Andrew have also come about, such as an unnamed woman saying she was forced to perform s-- acts for him and Epstein after they wanted to have a threesome.
British police have also brought forward claims that another anonymous female was coerced into getting intimate with Andrew at Royal Lodge in 2010.