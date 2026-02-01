Sarah Ferguson Begged 'Legend' Jeffrey Epstein to Marry Her After His 2009 Jail Release, New Files Reveal

Article continues below advertisement

Sarah Ferguson was allegedly looking to put another ring on her finger when she asked convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein to tie the knot with her. A series of new Epstein files were released by the Department of Justice on January 30, which show the ex-Duchess of York, 66, sending him an email in January 2010, just five months after he was released from jail.

Article continues below advertisement

Jeffrey Epstein and Sarah Ferguson Exchanged Several Emails

Source: MEGA Ex-Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson were friends with Jeffrey Epstein.

Epstein departed from the Palm Beach County Jail in July 2009 after he served 13 months of an 18-month sentence for solicitation of prostitution. "You are a legend. I really don't have the words to describe, my love, gratitude for your generosity and kindness. Xx I am at your service. Just marry me," Ferguson's email read. Other correspondence had also taken place between the two, including the ex-royal offering Epstein private tours of Buckingham Palace.

Article continues below advertisement

Sarah Ferguson and Ex-Prince Andrew Were Married for 10 Years

Source: MEGA The ex-Duke of York is no longer a royal due to his association with the dead pedophile.

Ferguson was married to the former Prince Andrew from 1986 until 1996. They share daughters Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice. Andrew, 65, and Epstein's friendship goes back decades, with their association being the cause of his royal titles being relinquished last year. The children's book author sent Epstein another email in June 2009, where she claimed she can "organize anything" after he inquired about a "VIP tour" or "access to something special" in England for the daughter of his lawyer, Alan Dershowitz.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Jeffrey Epstein corresponded with Sarah Ferguson several times over the years.

In a separate message to the financier, dated September 2009, Ferguson suggested that he wed a woman with a "great body." "Ok well marry me and then we will employ her," she also joked. Another email had Ferguson making an inappropriate comment about Eugenie, 35, in March 2010. At the time, the princess was just 19 years old. Epstein wanted to take a trip to New York and asked Ferguson if she was coming. She replied: "Not sure yet. Just waiting for Eugenie to come back from a shagging weekend!!”

Princesses Eugenie and Beatrice Are 'Drained' by Their Father's Issues

Source: MEGA Sarah Ferguson mentioned daughter Princess Eugenie in one email to Jeffrey Epstein.