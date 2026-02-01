or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Royals > Sarah Ferguson
OK LogoROYAL FAMILY NEWS

Sarah Ferguson Begged 'Legend' Jeffrey Epstein to Marry Her After His 2009 Jail Release, New Files Reveal

image of Sarah Ferguson, inset of Jeffrey Epstein
Source: MEGA

New Jeffrey Epstein files revealed that Sarah Ferguson wanted him to marry her after his 2009 release from jail.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Feb. 1 2026, Published 4:13 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Sarah Ferguson was allegedly looking to put another ring on her finger when she asked convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein to tie the knot with her.

A series of new Epstein files were released by the Department of Justice on January 30, which show the ex-Duchess of York, 66, sending him an email in January 2010, just five months after he was released from jail.

Article continues below advertisement

Jeffrey Epstein and Sarah Ferguson Exchanged Several Emails

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
image of Sarah Ferguson and prince Andrew
Source: MEGA

Ex-Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson were friends with Jeffrey Epstein.

Epstein departed from the Palm Beach County Jail in July 2009 after he served 13 months of an 18-month sentence for solicitation of prostitution.

"You are a legend. I really don't have the words to describe, my love, gratitude for your generosity and kindness. Xx I am at your service. Just marry me," Ferguson's email read.

Other correspondence had also taken place between the two, including the ex-royal offering Epstein private tours of Buckingham Palace.

Article continues below advertisement

Sarah Ferguson and Ex-Prince Andrew Were Married for 10 Years

image of prince Andrew
Source: MEGA

The ex-Duke of York is no longer a royal due to his association with the dead pedophile.

Ferguson was married to the former Prince Andrew from 1986 until 1996. They share daughters Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice.

Andrew, 65, and Epstein's friendship goes back decades, with their association being the cause of his royal titles being relinquished last year.

The children's book author sent Epstein another email in June 2009, where she claimed she can "organize anything" after he inquired about a "VIP tour" or "access to something special" in England for the daughter of his lawyer, Alan Dershowitz.

MORE ON:
Sarah Ferguson

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

image of Jeffrey Epstein
Source: MEGA

Jeffrey Epstein corresponded with Sarah Ferguson several times over the years.

In a separate message to the financier, dated September 2009, Ferguson suggested that he wed a woman with a "great body."

"Ok well marry me and then we will employ her," she also joked. Another email had Ferguson making an inappropriate comment about Eugenie, 35, in March 2010. At the time, the princess was just 19 years old.

Epstein wanted to take a trip to New York and asked Ferguson if she was coming. She replied: "Not sure yet. Just waiting for Eugenie to come back from a shagging weekend!!”

Princesses Eugenie and Beatrice Are 'Drained' by Their Father's Issues

image of princess Eugenie and princess beatrice
Source: MEGA

Sarah Ferguson mentioned daughter Princess Eugenie in one email to Jeffrey Epstein.

Eugenie was spending time with her now-husband, Jack Brooksbank, during the weekend vacation.

As a result of the Epstein connections, Andrew and Ferguson also had to move out of their longtime home, the Royal Lodge. The ex-Duke of York is being forced to relocate to a smaller abode on the Firm's Sandringham Estate while Ferguson is looking for a new place to live.

Royal expert Chris Ship told The Mirror recently that Eugenie and Beatrice are feeling "drained" by Andrew's scandals. “Obviously, they shouldn’t be held responsible for their father’s missteps, but it must still be emotionally draining for them to see how he has been humiliated and had his reputation completely torn to shreds right across the world," he said.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.