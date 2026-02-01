Sarah Ferguson Begged 'Legend' Jeffrey Epstein to Marry Her After His 2009 Jail Release, New Files Reveal
Feb. 1 2026, Published 4:13 p.m. ET
Sarah Ferguson was allegedly looking to put another ring on her finger when she asked convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein to tie the knot with her.
A series of new Epstein files were released by the Department of Justice on January 30, which show the ex-Duchess of York, 66, sending him an email in January 2010, just five months after he was released from jail.
Jeffrey Epstein and Sarah Ferguson Exchanged Several Emails
Epstein departed from the Palm Beach County Jail in July 2009 after he served 13 months of an 18-month sentence for solicitation of prostitution.
"You are a legend. I really don't have the words to describe, my love, gratitude for your generosity and kindness. Xx I am at your service. Just marry me," Ferguson's email read.
Other correspondence had also taken place between the two, including the ex-royal offering Epstein private tours of Buckingham Palace.
Sarah Ferguson and Ex-Prince Andrew Were Married for 10 Years
Ferguson was married to the former Prince Andrew from 1986 until 1996. They share daughters Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice.
Andrew, 65, and Epstein's friendship goes back decades, with their association being the cause of his royal titles being relinquished last year.
The children's book author sent Epstein another email in June 2009, where she claimed she can "organize anything" after he inquired about a "VIP tour" or "access to something special" in England for the daughter of his lawyer, Alan Dershowitz.
- Sarah Ferguson and Ex-Prince Andrew Could Be Banned From Entering USA Due to Jeffrey Epstein Ties
- Sarah Ferguson 'Would Leave' Disgraced Ex Prince Andrew But She Can't 'Afford' to, Insider Spills: 'She'd Have No Home or Lifestyle'
- Jeffrey Epstein's Private Calendar Reveals He Secretly Met With Prince Andrew's Ex Sarah Ferguson While Under House Arrest
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
In a separate message to the financier, dated September 2009, Ferguson suggested that he wed a woman with a "great body."
"Ok well marry me and then we will employ her," she also joked. Another email had Ferguson making an inappropriate comment about Eugenie, 35, in March 2010. At the time, the princess was just 19 years old.
Epstein wanted to take a trip to New York and asked Ferguson if she was coming. She replied: "Not sure yet. Just waiting for Eugenie to come back from a shagging weekend!!”
Princesses Eugenie and Beatrice Are 'Drained' by Their Father's Issues
Eugenie was spending time with her now-husband, Jack Brooksbank, during the weekend vacation.
As a result of the Epstein connections, Andrew and Ferguson also had to move out of their longtime home, the Royal Lodge. The ex-Duke of York is being forced to relocate to a smaller abode on the Firm's Sandringham Estate while Ferguson is looking for a new place to live.
Royal expert Chris Ship told The Mirror recently that Eugenie and Beatrice are feeling "drained" by Andrew's scandals. “Obviously, they shouldn’t be held responsible for their father’s missteps, but it must still be emotionally draining for them to see how he has been humiliated and had his reputation completely torn to shreds right across the world," he said.