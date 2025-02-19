Vibrant Legendary Star Joan Collins, 91, Walks Hand-in-Hand With Husband Percy Gibson in West Hollywood: Photos
Joan Collins still looks fabulous at 91!
The Dynasty star was spotted out and about with husband Percy Gibson, 60, in West Hollywood, Calif., on Tuesday, February 18.
Collins sported an elegant look in a long white coat, black slacks and matching shoes. She accessorized the outfit with a black and white scarf, a small handbag and a pair of square-framed sunglasses for the night out.
As for Gibson, he was all smiles as he sported a white button-up shirt, a black jacket and khakis. He also wore white sneakers and a red belt to give the look a pop of color.
Collins and Gibson met in 2000 and tied the knot in 2002.
While speaking with People, she called her husband "the most honorable man" she'd ever met and said he was "extremely secure in his own skin."
In her 2011 memoir, The World According to Joan, the Hollywood star gushed, "I kissed a lot of frogs before I found my prince. For those women who are looking for a life partner, that old saying that men are like buses and 'if you wait long enough the right one will come along' is true for a reason."
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Collins is not only still dressing up for outings in Hollywood at 91 years old, her career is also going strong! The famed actress is set to star as Wallis Simpson in the upcoming biopic The Bitter End, which tells the story of the American socialite who wed King Edward VIII.
Simpson was married to the royal — who abdicated the throne in 1936 — from 1937 until his death in 1972. She passed away at 89 years old. Collins will play her in her last days.
"I am thrilled about the challenge of playing this iconic woman in a previously untold story," Collins told The Guardian in a January interview.
Back in 2023, the Lady Godiva Rides Again star told the outlet the script had been written for her.
"It’s the true story of the last years of the Duchess of Windsor after the Duke dies," she said at the time. "You see her first of all when she’s full of pep and she’s got her young acolytes around her, then bit by bit she is destroyed by circumstances. It’s a very good script, and it’s a great part for me. I’ve always been fascinated by Wallis, because I think she was unfairly treated."