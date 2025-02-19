Vibrant Legendary Star Joan Collins, 91, Walks Hand-in-Hand With Husband Percy Gibson in West Hollywood: Photos

Collins is not only still dressing up for outings in Hollywood at 91 years old, her career is also going strong! The famed actress is set to star as Wallis Simpson in the upcoming biopic The Bitter End, which tells the story of the American socialite who wed King Edward VIII.

Simpson was married to the royal — who abdicated the throne in 1936 — from 1937 until his death in 1972. She passed away at 89 years old. Collins will play her in her last days.

"I am thrilled about the challenge of playing this iconic woman in a previously untold story," Collins told The Guardian in a January interview.