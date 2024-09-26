Donald Trump Compared to Joan Collins From 'Dynasty' for Wearing Shoulder Pads to Make Himself Look Bigger During Public Appearances

Ron Filipkowski, the editor-in-chief of MeidasTouch News, shared an image of the GOP nominee during a recent campaign stop on X, formerly known as Twitter. The image of Trump’s back shows him putting his arm around another man and exposing the massive padding, which makes an unnatural lump in his right shoulder.

Filipkowski joked, “I haven’t seen shoulder pads like that since Joan Collins in Dynasty.”

The post generated nearly 800,000 views in just a few hours. It was shared by several of the ex-president’s most vocal critics on social media, calling the Republican nominee “fake” and comparing his suits to the '80s pop band Flock of Seagulls.