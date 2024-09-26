Donald Trump Compared to Joan Collins From 'Dynasty' for Wearing Shoulder Pads to Make Himself Look Bigger During Public Appearances
Former President Donald Trump was called out for wearing shoulder pads in his suits after they were noticeable in a viral image.
Shoulder pads are a common feature in men's tailoring and aren't necessarily unconventional. However, Trump typically wears very noticeable padding, which makes his shoulders look unnaturally "square" during public appearances and rallies.
Ron Filipkowski, the editor-in-chief of MeidasTouch News, shared an image of the GOP nominee during a recent campaign stop on X, formerly known as Twitter. The image of Trump’s back shows him putting his arm around another man and exposing the massive padding, which makes an unnatural lump in his right shoulder.
Filipkowski joked, “I haven’t seen shoulder pads like that since Joan Collins in Dynasty.”
The post generated nearly 800,000 views in just a few hours. It was shared by several of the ex-president’s most vocal critics on social media, calling the Republican nominee “fake” and comparing his suits to the '80s pop band Flock of Seagulls.
One X user shared the image and wrote, “Oh yeah, that’s one thing he definitely needs to add is more bulk. The pads are to distract from the gut he got from the three square meals he gets from McDonald's every day.”
Another user shared an image of Trump’s outfit while he golfs and commented, “The difference between the two images is insane. He adds at least 3 inches to each shoulder.”
A third person joked, “The NFL is taking notes and will likely update their center back padding standards based on this new benchmark.”
The conversation around Trump’s suits has extended beyond just their appearance, delving into the reasons behind his tailoring choices.
Fashion experts have noted that Trump’s heavily padded shoulders may be a deliberate attempt to project a commanding and authoritative image. This aligns with the traditional power dynamics often associated with structured suits.
Derek Guy, a Canadian men's fashion industry writer and commentator, highlighted that Trump’s suits are tailored to create a more imposing silhouette. This technique addresses his body's natural proportions but can look less flattering as the padding sometimes misaligns or collapses when he sits or lifts his arms.
As OK! previously reported, Trump’s appearance has been heavily criticized after recent public rallies, and many medical experts are starting to worry about his physical health.
Images have circled social media recently of Trump’s skin from his neck and face sagging over the collar of his suits. Many critics commented on the former president appearing to “melt” in front of everyone.
