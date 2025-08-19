Joan Collins, 92, Glows in White Swimsuit While Enjoying Glam Vacation: 'Thinking of My Next Move'

Article continues below advertisement

Dame Joan Collins is showing the world that glamour doesn’t come with an expiration date. The 92-year-old icon wowed fans on Instagram as she lounged in the South of France, rocking a chic white swimsuit, a turquoise wrap, a bold red sun hat and matching turquoise jewelry.

Article continues below advertisement

While catching some rays, Collins teased that a sequel could be on the way for her 1990s TV movie Murder Between Friends, where she played Francesca Carlyle, a TV star turned private detective — a role she once described as “like shades of Agatha Christie & Murder, She Wrote.” “Meanwhile, I’m relaxing in the South of France in 90° heat 🔥,” she wrote. “Thinking of my next move or next movie!”

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @joanscollinsdbe/Instagram Joan Collins looked stunning at 92 years old.

Article continues below advertisement

Fans quickly flooded the comments section with love. “Legend. 🙌,” one wrote, while another added, “Absolutely love the colours you’re wearing, Joan! You look fabulous! 👏🥰.” A third chimed in, writing, “You look beautiful💕💕💕.” “You are an inspiration, Queen 🔥🔥🔥,” gushed another.

Article continues below advertisement

Article continues below advertisement

Her glamorous post comes just weeks after she and her husband, Percy Gibson, 60, were spotted enjoying a night out in Saint-Tropez. The Dynasty legend looked timeless in an all-white ensemble, pairing a straw hat, beaded cross necklace and white flats. Gibson kept it stylish in a floral-print button-down and crisp white pants.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA The star hinted at a possible sequel to her 1990s TV movie 'Murder Between Friends.'

Article continues below advertisement

The pair, who often spend months at their villa in the French Riviera, were seen strolling hand in hand. While Collins held one of Gibson’s hands, the Who Wants to Be a Millionaire producer carried shopping bags with the other. Collins married Gibson in 2002, and their relationship has become her longest marriage. Before him, she was wed to Maxwell Reed, Anthony Newley, Ron Kass and Peter Holm. Gibson, 32 years her junior, has remained her steady partner for more than two decades.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

"I believe in marriage – which is why I've done it five times – and I finally have a wonderful marriage," she said in a BBC documentary.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Joan Collins credits their lasting marriage to having separate bathrooms.

Article continues below advertisement

"Percy is 30-odd years younger than me, but I don't even feel my age. I don't even talk about it; I don't even think about it," Collins added.

Article continues below advertisement

Collins previously revealed the secret to their lasting romance. "Percy and I became really good friends first. So we had this connection. We really knew each other. And separate bathrooms is key! Although we are very lucky. I know that’s not something everyone can have," she shared with The Mirror in 2023.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Joan Collins and husband Percy Gibson were recently seen enjoying a night out in Saint-Tropez.