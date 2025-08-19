Joan Collins, 92, Glows in White Swimsuit While Enjoying Glam Vacation: 'Thinking of My Next Move'
Dame Joan Collins is showing the world that glamour doesn’t come with an expiration date.
The 92-year-old icon wowed fans on Instagram as she lounged in the South of France, rocking a chic white swimsuit, a turquoise wrap, a bold red sun hat and matching turquoise jewelry.
While catching some rays, Collins teased that a sequel could be on the way for her 1990s TV movie Murder Between Friends, where she played Francesca Carlyle, a TV star turned private detective — a role she once described as “like shades of Agatha Christie & Murder, She Wrote.”
“Meanwhile, I’m relaxing in the South of France in 90° heat 🔥,” she wrote. “Thinking of my next move or next movie!”
Fans quickly flooded the comments section with love.
“Legend. 🙌,” one wrote, while another added, “Absolutely love the colours you’re wearing, Joan! You look fabulous! 👏🥰.”
A third chimed in, writing, “You look beautiful💕💕💕.”
“You are an inspiration, Queen 🔥🔥🔥,” gushed another.
Her glamorous post comes just weeks after she and her husband, Percy Gibson, 60, were spotted enjoying a night out in Saint-Tropez.
The Dynasty legend looked timeless in an all-white ensemble, pairing a straw hat, beaded cross necklace and white flats. Gibson kept it stylish in a floral-print button-down and crisp white pants.
The pair, who often spend months at their villa in the French Riviera, were seen strolling hand in hand. While Collins held one of Gibson’s hands, the Who Wants to Be a Millionaire producer carried shopping bags with the other.
Collins married Gibson in 2002, and their relationship has become her longest marriage. Before him, she was wed to Maxwell Reed, Anthony Newley, Ron Kass and Peter Holm.
Gibson, 32 years her junior, has remained her steady partner for more than two decades.
"I believe in marriage – which is why I've done it five times – and I finally have a wonderful marriage," she said in a BBC documentary.
"Percy is 30-odd years younger than me, but I don't even feel my age. I don't even talk about it; I don't even think about it," Collins added.
Collins previously revealed the secret to their lasting romance.
"Percy and I became really good friends first. So we had this connection. We really knew each other. And separate bathrooms is key! Although we are very lucky. I know that’s not something everyone can have," she shared with The Mirror in 2023.
After her failed marriages, she now knows Gibson is "The One."
"I kissed a lot of frogs before I found my prince. For those women who are looking for a life partner, that old saying that 'men are like buses and if you wait long enough, the right one will come along' is true for a reason," she wrote in her 2011 memoir.