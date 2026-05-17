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Jodie Sweetin Reveals Eye-Opening Experience About Her 'Full House' Residual Earnings

split photo of Jodie Sweetin
Source: MEGA; The McBride Rewind/Youtube

Jodie Sweetin received a one-cent 'Full House' residual check decades after the how first aired.

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May 17 2026, Published 10:00 a.m. ET

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Jodie Sweetin, known for her role as Stephanie Tanner on the classic sitcom Full House, recently shared an eye-opening experience regarding her residual earnings from the show. On April 21, during an episode of the “McBride Rewind” podcast, Sweetin disclosed that she received a mere $.01 residual check for her eight-season stint.

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image of Jodie Sweetin revealed she recently received a shocking one-cent residual check from her time on 'Full House.'
Source: The McBride Rewind/Youtube

Jodie Sweetin revealed she recently received a shocking one-cent residual check from her time on 'Full House.'

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Sweetin explained to podcast host Josh McBride, “I got a one-cent check the other day. There’s no syndication anymore because it’s all in streaming. Who gets paid for that? Nobody gets paid for that.”

This admission highlights a significant issue in the entertainment industry regarding how streaming platforms affect residual payments for actors.

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image of The actress explained that streaming has drastically reduced residual payouts, saying 'nobody gets paid for that' anymore.
Source: Warner Bros

The actress explained that streaming has drastically reduced residual payouts, saying 'nobody gets paid for that' anymore.

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Source: The McBride Rewind/YouTube
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Reflecting on her past earnings, the 44-year-old actress noted that while she received more substantial residuals in her 20s, those payments have largely diminished.

“Sure, in my 20s, there would be money, but not reliable,” she remarked.

Sweetin further elaborated on the unpredictability of these payments, indicating that they can vary widely depending on how often the show airs.

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image of Jodie Sweetin shared that while she earned more in her 20s, the payments were never consistent or reliable.
Source: MEGA

Jodie Sweetin shared that while she earned more in her 20s, the payments were never consistent or reliable.

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The actress emphasized the reality of her financial situation, stating, “I drive my 2023 used Hyundai Sonata that I love. I rent my house. I have credit cards that are maxed out. I live a normal life.”

Her candid remarks contradict the perception that former child stars live extravagant lifestyles.

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In contrast, the cast of Friends continues to earn impressive residuals, reportedly totaling around $20 million annually, two decades after the show’s conclusion in 2004. This stark comparison raises questions about the sustainability of income for actors from older sitcoms like Full House.

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image of Still, she joked she would gladly return for a reboot, showing she hasn’t closed the door on the franchise.
Source: MEGA

Still, she joked she would gladly return for a reboot, showing she hasn’t closed the door on the franchise.

Despite the challenges she faces, Sweetin expressed her openness to returning to her role as Stephanie Tanner if given the opportunity.

“I mean, we always joke that it’ll be ‘Fuller Fullest House’ and we’ll just be ancient and the kids will be wiping our a-----,” she stated with humor.

She added, “I will never say never to anything,” suggesting a willingness to revisit her character in the future.

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