What Is David Schwimmer's Net Worth? How the 'Friends' Actor Made His Millions
We all need a friend with David Schwimmer’s bank account!
According to Celebrity Net Worth, the actor, 57, is worth approximately $120 million.
Schwimmer began his career in 1992, when he moved from Chicago to L.A. to pursue acting after graduating from Northwestern University with a Bachelor of Arts degree in theater and speech.
He got his breakout role as Ross Geller in Friends in 1994, which has given the star the majority of his fortune.
The show ran from 1994 to 2004 and the cast raked in more cash each season. At the start of the sitcom, each main character made $22,500 per episode, resulting in a first season salary of $540,000. The show quickly gained traction and the cast negotiated higher pay. By Seasons 9 and 10, Schwimmer raked in $1 million per episode making his Season 9 earnings $24 million and Season 10 earnings $18 million.
After all 10 seasons of the show, Schwimmer and his fellow costars, Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matthew Perry and Matt LeBlanc, made a total of $90 million each from acting on the show.
The earnings from Friends did not end there, as in 2000, the cast negotiated their contracts to include tremendous royalties for when the program was syndicated in the future.
The Friends brand still generates about $1 billion per year in royalties and streaming deals and each of the main actors collects between $10-$20 million per year from the deal.
Following his time on Friends, Schwimmer dabbled in directing and producing, including for the film Run Fatboy Run. He then continued to take roles in movies such as Duane Hopwood, Big Nothing, and Nothing But the Truth. Schwimmer also famously voice-acted as Melman in the popular animated film series Madagascar.
In 2006, Schwimmer also made his Broadway debut in The Caine Mutiny Court-Martial. More recently, the father-of-one played Robert Kardashian in The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story.
In addition to making money off acting, the celeb owns valuable property.
Schwimmer first bought a loft in Chicago for $425,000 in 1998, which he later sold for $965,000 in 2020. By 2001, Schwimmer could afford a $5.6 million mansion in Hancock Park, L.A., and 11 years later, the NYC native sold the large home for $8.9 million.
In 2010, Schwimmer moved back to Manhattan and shelled out $3.9 million for a townhome in Manhattan's East Village.