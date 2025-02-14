or
Joe Amabile Says Kids Are in His and Wife Serena Pitt's 'Near Future': 'We've Had the Baby Conversation'

Joe Amabile exclusively told OK! about what the future looks like with his wife, Serena Pitt.

Feb. 14 2025, Published 1:05 p.m. ET

Almost three years after Joe Amabile and Serena Pitt got married, they're happier than ever and thinking about what the future looks like.

"We've talked about settling down in New York City — in our perfect world would be to stay here but most likely it would be Chicago and Toronto and just our best at splitting time between both," the 38-year-old exclusively told OK! while talking about his new partnership with Eroxon, a gel used to treat erectile dysfunction (ED) in men at an event in New York City on February 12. "I said to Serena, 'I wish you were from Miami!'"

The pair got married in 2022.

The pair, who got engaged on Season 7 of Bachelor in Paradise, have even thought about expanding their brood. "We've had the baby conversation. I think it's in the near future," he said, noting they would like two kids.

The duo met on 'Bachelor in Paradise.'

"We eventually want a dog, but it's hard because we both travel so much," he continued. "I might just pull the trigger randomly!"

When the reality star, who is also known as "Grocery Store Joe," met Pitt, 27, on BIP, he said it was a "pleasant surprise" they found each other.

Joe Amabile said the pair have discussed what their future looks like.

Joe Amabile

"It was oddly just an easy adjustment. Serena just really fit into my life as I did to hers," he shared. "We're kind of a boring story! Everything was so smooth and simple. The only difficulties we had is she's Canadian."

"I was always open to an engagement, but I was never expecting it," he continued. "I knew I was ready and I knew I could fall in love with the process, but I didn't think it was going to happen."

The reality stars love to work together.

Now, the duo are together most of the time. "She's such a great person to work with, and she's very understanding. We're both pretty calm people," he dished.

Amabile, who calls himself a "romantic" guy, said the perfect date night is going to a nice restaurant in New York City. "Have a few glasses of wine, head home, hang out and have some romance time," he spilled.

Ahead of Valentine's Day, the Bachelorette star is excited about his partnership with Eroxon. "I love it is bringing awareness to a space that I feel has been taboo for men to talk about. I don't think men are open about it and the fact is that one in four men suffer from ED, so it's good to have the conversation and open about it," he said, adding that brand’s new AI ChatBot, Ed, is easy to communicate with.

Joe Amabile is excited about his partnership with Eroxon.

"You can have that conversation with Ed if you're embarrassed to talk about it," he continued. "It's great, and I was happy when they reached out and asked me to partner with them. It's a part of life and it's something that happens to a lot of men. I personally don't suffer from ED right now, but as I get older, it's something that could happen in the future. Having an over-the-counter medicine is helpful — now you can walk in and buy it without having to see a doctor, which is awesome."

