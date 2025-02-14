Joe Amabile Says Kids Are in His and Wife Serena Pitt's 'Near Future': 'We've Had the Baby Conversation'

Almost three years after Joe Amabile and Serena Pitt got married, they're happier than ever and thinking about what the future looks like.

"We've talked about settling down in New York City — in our perfect world would be to stay here but most likely it would be Chicago and Toronto and just our best at splitting time between both," the 38-year-old exclusively told OK! while talking about his new partnership with Eroxon, a gel used to treat erectile dysfunction (ED) in men at an event in New York City on February 12. "I said to Serena, 'I wish you were from Miami!'"